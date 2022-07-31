Maudean Lewis passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Wednesday, July 27, 2022, surrounded by love. She was born on May 18, 1928, in Clinton, Arkansas, to Jesse and Sallie (Chastain) Smith. Maudean was a graduate of Clinton High School and a member of First United Methodist Church. On Sept. 20, 1952, Maudean was united in marriage to Carvert A. ‘Joe’ Lewis, and together they had three children, Rickey, Dinah and Sandra. For many years she was the owner of ‘Maudean’s Beauty Shop’ in Clinton where she was able to share her talents with many in the community. She enjoyed gardening, singing, playing piano and dancing, but her pride and joy in life was her family who will all miss her dearly.
She is survived by two children, Rick Lewis (Sandy) and Sandra ‘Sam’ Lewis Roberts (Don); four grandchildren, Kristin Lewis Thomas (Josh), Kayla Lewis, Carly Roberts Allen (Terence) and Camryn Roberts; grandson-in-law, Andre Hagevik (Melanie); three great-grandchildren, Iselin Hagevik, Collins Thomas and Gray Thomas; a sister, Minnie Lee; along with many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Lewis; daughter, Dinah Lewis Curry; grandchildren, Zakary Michael Kline and Serena Plunkett Hagevik; and siblings Allen, Beulah, Willard, Kathryn, Hazel, Vancle, Wendell and Annie.
Visitation will be at 1-2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, with a funeral service to follow at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hunter-Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Clinton, Arkansas. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
