Medical marijuana patients spent $22.29 million in June at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 3,926 pounds.
Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) had the largest month with 388 pounds sold while The Releaf Center (Bentonville) followed with 313 pounds.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 84,472 active patient cards.
“On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.37 million each month to purchase 3,920 pounds of medical marijuana,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said. “State tax revenue generated from medical marijuana totaled $32.12 million in Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The state’s 38 dispensaries sold 23,521 pounds of medical marijuana through the first six months of 2022.”
Total medical marijuana sales for June
- Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 253.41 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 214.66 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 62.25 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 23.56 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 33.58 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 100.12 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened Aug. 7, 2019) sold 313.01 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- The Source (Bentonville, opened Aug. 15, 2019) sold 94.02 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Acanza (Fayetteville, opened Sept. 14, 2019) sold 156.08 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Harvest (Conway, opened Oct. 11, 2019) sold 182.14 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened Nov. 20, 2019) sold 165.27 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened Dec. 9, 2019) sold 126.39 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- 420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened Dec. 17, 2019) sold 39.54 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith, opened Dec. 18, 2019) sold 75.05 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened Jan. 10, 2020) sold 58.01 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened Jan. 15, 2020) sold 26.64 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened Feb. 3, 2020) sold 167.15 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened Feb. 14, 2020) sold 138.41 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Curaleaf (Little Rock, opened Feb. 26, 2020) sold 62.14 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 80.60 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 388.79 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 87.42 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 89.96 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 33.54 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 26.32 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 54.50 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened Aug. 3, 2020) sold 44.34 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened Aug. 7, 2020) 45.81 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened Aug. 26, 2020) sold 39.53 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened Oct. 9, 2021) sold 94.18 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened Oct. 22, 2020) sold 49.96 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened Jan. 7, 2021) sold 99.00 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 46.97 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 10.57 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Osage Creek Dispensary (Fayetteville, opened June 18, 2021) sold 52.98 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 36.91 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- CROP (Jonesboro, opened Sept. 21, 2021) sold 286.63 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
- Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 66.89 pounds of medical marijuana in June.
Combined, this is 3,926 pounds purchased in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.