Medical marijuana sales through Dec. 28

Approximately seven months after the first sale of medical marijuana took place in the state, patients have purchased more than 4,209 pounds of the product. With sales now exceeding 4,000 pounds, patients in Arkansas have spent $28.13 million on medical marijuana purchases.
Fourteen dispensaries are currently in operation while two recently received approval to open following inspection. Red River Remedy Dispensary (Texarkana) and Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) are approved to open although opening dates will be determined by ownership.
The three most recent dispensaries to open were NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland – Craighead County), 420 Dispensary (Russellville) and Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith).
• Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 234.27 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,029.12 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 196.53 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 224.58 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 476.02 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 396.98 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 502.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 385.68 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 384.20 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 261.56 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 55.30 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 38.95 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 7.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
• Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 15.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
Combined, this is more than 4,209 pounds of medical marijuana and $28.13 million in total sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.