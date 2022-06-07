Metroplan, the central Arkansas planning organization, has invited the public to review and comment on the proposed Regional Greenways Plan for a future paved bicycle and pedestrian path across the Little Rock Metro Area.
These paths and trails, called a greenway, which is a paved path about 12 to 14 feet wide separated from a street, will connect Faulkner, Pulaski, Lonoke and Saline counties with a goal of increasing local connectivity and mobility while also improving economic development, quality of life and recreation opportunities within these four counties.
The proposed plan was agreed upon by mayors, judges, engineering and planning professionals, along with other community leaders, across the Little Rock Metro Area and will be paid for by using half of Metroplan’s Surface Transportation Program Block Grant (STPBG) funding.
Using an interactive web map that can be found at www.centralarkgreenways.com/interactive-map, the public can leave comments on how they feel about different parts of the project anywhere along the route and get a more detailed view of the proposal.
“We want your thoughts on route locations, additional destinations that should be considered, and any other suggestions for potential connection opportunities,” Metroplan officials said in an announcement. “Routes shown on the map are the result of input from the Greenways Steering Committee and local leadership, and are now being made available for your input.”
The path in preferred regional route will start in Conway off Kinley Drive on Highway 25 and makes its way along Salem Road before turning left on Tyler Street until it reaches the Tucker Creek Trail. The path will go along Tucker Creek Trail until the end when it reaches College Avenue where it will then turn on Farris Road.
From there the path will go behind the University of Central Arkansas near the Jewel Moore Nature Reserve, eventually connecting to Stone Dam Creek. The path will go along Stone Dam Creek until it branches off to Bill Bell Lane and Stanley Russ Road where it will then head toward Mayflower, Maumelle and Little Rock to connect to the rest of the metro area.
The plan isn’t final and can be changed based on public input, officials said.
