Loren Miller of Pangburn has been named senior vice president for behavioral health and virtual health for ARcare.
In this role, he is responsible for all strategic development, program policy, financial and program oversight, implementation, and management of all ARcare systems in behavioral and virtual health services.
Miller previously served as assistant vice president for Unity Health in Searcy, providing administrative and operational oversight of its behavioral health services.
He has over 20 years of experience in behavioral health and leadership and contributions to the medical and behavioral health industry. His strengths are in program development, developing ownership, team building and operational success, which is backed by training in the behavioral health field.
“We are very excited about Loren being a part of the ARcare family,” said Joey Miller, chief strategy officer of ARcare. “As ARcare spreads its footprint over behavioral health and virtual health services, his expertise is essential to the success of this model.”
Miller is licensed and in good standing with the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with ARcare through partnerships during the past few years and have always been impressed with ARcare's dedication to its mission, patients and people,” Miller said. “I wanted to be a part of that and am grateful for the opportunity to do so now.”
He holds the bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Central Arkansas and the master of science in social work degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
