The Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival hosted a successful outreach event last Saturday as the first of the festival’s “On the Road” series, which are visits to Arkansas distillers across the state to celebrate the history of the craft.
The event was hosted in the Barrel Room in downtown Little Rock’s Rock Town Distillery, Arkansas’s oldest operating distillery since Prohibition. Rock Town Distillery is renowned for its award-winning “grain-to-glass,” in-house distilling.
Visitors spent the evening mingling with festival organizers during the casual meet-and-greet in support of children’s advocacy. Guests enjoyed moonshine-themed cocktails and refreshments from the neighboring Mockingbird Bar & Tacos. They took part in distillery tours while shopping for festival merchandise and tickets to November’s Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival, which showcases bluegrass music and the history of moonshine.
The festival is in its second year and is expected to draw more than 6,000 attendees. Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 3-4 event, which will be take place at the Entertainment District of Fairfield Bay. The music lineup includes Friday night headliner Rhonda Vincent, a bluegrass Grammy award star best known for her work on the mandolin, fiddle, guitar and banjo and country and bluegrass legend Marty Stuart, a five-time Grammy award winner, who will perform Saturday night.
At Saturday’s event, members of the local Pulaski County CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children – shared information about the critical role of local advocacy work, answered questions and recruited volunteers. The event collected donations on behalf of the Pulaski County CASA and the Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival.
Donald Farrar, the event coordinator, said the festival team was thankful to those who attended the weekend mingle.
“Of course, our success wouldn’t have been possible without Rock Town Distillery hosting the event at their amazing facility,” he said. “We’re grateful.”
Farrar said CASA trains volunteers in regional programs to stand up for abused and neglected children in court. The Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival is a proud partner of CASA and the Arkansas Distillers Guild, which promotes the unique heritage of craft distilling in the state and actively supports children’s advocacy and awareness through its annual festival and outreach events with Arkansas distillers.
The outreach series, “On the Road,” is an homage to the old days of moonshiners who supported their families through this age-old craft, hustling their illegal goods to moonshine hubs across the state in a thriving underground economy.
Today, craft distilling is a respected business and a time-honored art form. Distillers generate revenue for their local economies and families.
The events offer guests a chance to explore the marvels of local craft distilleries and to learn about the work of child advocacy while generating valuable financial support from valued community members.
See details about the Ozark Moonshine and Music Festival, buy tickets online and find upcoming events at a distillery near you: https://ozarkmoonshinefest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.