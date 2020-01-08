NCAA Gallery feature artist of the month

This month’s featured artist for the North Central Arkansas Art Gallery is Rema Merritt.
Local artist Rema Merritt has in recent years found a renewed interest in art. An interest that spans back to the early age of eight in Randolph County, Arkansas. Rema grew up on a cattle farm in the small Northeastern Arkansas community of Ravenden Springs.
Good fortune would have it that retired commercial artist and Airforce veteran Thomas Schmerler would live next door to Rema and her family. Rema’s mother befriended the neighbors, and art lessons for the eager young Rema began. The lessons proved invaluable.
Rema is the Postmaster of Higden, Arkansas. She and her family moved to the Greers Ferry area in 2008. Rema attended Williams Baptist College and Mid-South Community College. Rema has been married for 15 years to her husband Mark. Together the couple have seven children, and seven grandchildren.
Rema’s recent works have been acrylic on canvas, and acrylic on wood. The focus lately of Rema’s works have been birds, with an emphasis towards waterfowl. Rema most enjoys capturing the animals’ essence or character. Rema stated “I love it when I feel like I captured the animal’s personality.”
This whimsical attitude is depicted in her works. Rema plans to delve into mixed-media, and oil on canvass as her next learning opportunities. She recently started sharing her love for art by doing paint parties.
She calls her paint parties “Brush Break”. During these events she is able to meet new people and have fun creating and encouraging others to paint.
The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery invites you to visit our gallery on these cold winter days and purchase a piece of art. There are thirty seven artists exhibiting their artwork with six new artists participating in the new exhibit.
The NCA Art Gallery brings quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values.
The artwork is chosen by a selection committee and includes both professional as well as emerging artists. The new exhibit is featuring the following artist’s artwork:
Painters: Luanne Stone, Rema Merritt Joyce Hartmann, Jim Tindale, Don Crouch, Rebecca Loftis, Sandra Marson, Mary Ann Stafford, Dianne Traylor, Suzann Waggner, Diana Shearson, Leila Berry, Brenda Berry, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Susan Peterson, Faye Rodgers, Bonnie Hookman, Jeanne Stone, Ellen Kelly. Mary Ann King, Judith Beale, Virginia Potter, Charlotte Rierson, Sue Prine, Jane Gortney, Karen Massie, Donna Buercklin, Judy Persell, Kathy Weeks.
Photography: featuring Brandi Vandygriff, Rualetta Thompson.
3 Dimensional: Karen Gehl, Susan Peterson, Anne Mitchell, Barbara Cornett¸ Linda Pledger, Don Crouch Hours are Mon thru Fri. 9:00-4:00 unless having special events then the hours are extended. Information or purchase of Artwork contact NCA Art Gallery Coordinator Charlotte Rierson email chardon@artelco.com or Conference Center Director Wilba Thompson 501-884-4202, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay.
