Large Print

American dirt / Jeanine Cummins

Blindside / Patterson

Fumbled / Alexa Martin

Golden in death / J.D. Robb

Adult Fiction

Actress / Anne Enright

Apeirogon / Colum McCann

Big lie / James Grippando

Blindside / James Patterson

Bloodshot / Gavin Smith

Chasing Cassandra / Lisa Kleypas

Coconut layer cake murder / Joanne Fluke

Cold quiet country / Clayton Lindemuth

Darkest king / Gena Showalter

Deacon King Kong / James McBride

Death by chocolate frosted donut / Sarah Graves

Deep river / Karl Marlantes

Eight perfect murders / Peter Swanson

False value / Ben Aaronovitch

Fifth avenue story society / Rachel Hauck

Girl in white gloves / Kerri Maher

Girl with the louding voice / Abi Dare

Haunting of Ashburn House / Darcy Coates

House of earth and blood / Sarah Maas

If you want to make God laugh / Bianca Marais

King’s justice / Susan Elia MacNeal

Land beyond the sea / Sharon Kay Penman

Lavender blue murder / Laura Childs

Lethal game / Christine Feehan

Long range / C.J. Box

Lucky one / Lori Rader-Day

Most gracious advocate / Mary Birk

Night watchman / Louise Erdrich

No bad deed / Heather Chavez

Numbers game / Danielle Steel

One little lie / Colleen Coble

Oona out of order / Margarita Montimore

Otaku / Chris Kluwe

Pretty as a picture / Elizabeth Little

Relentless / Shawn Wilson

Robert Ludlum’s Treadstone resurrection / Joshua Hood

Secret orphan / Glynis Peters

Secrets of my heart / Tracie Peterson

Signal to noise / Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Silent stabbing / Alyssa Maxwell

Solomon Bull / Clayton Lindemuth

Stolen / Margaret Daley

Trace elements / Donna Leon

Tread / Clayton Lindemuth

Trouble is what I do / Walter Mosley

Two lives of Lydia Bird / Josie Silver

Victim 2117 / Jussi Adler-Olsen

Warsaw protocol / Steve Berry

Yellow bird sings / Jennifer Rosner

You are not alone / Greer Hendricks

Adult Non-Fiction

7-day apple cider vinegar cleanse / J.J. Smith

Adventurer’s son / Roman Dial

Capital and ideology / Thomas Piketty

Designing your work life / William Burnett

Eat, sleep, save the world / Jamie Sumner

Fck silence / Joe Walsh

Food fix / Mark Hyman

Get out of your own way / Dave Hollis

How to eat / Mark Bittman

Imperfect union / Steve Inskeep

Keto for foodies / Nicole Downs

Operation chastise / Max Hastings

Rebel Cinderella / Adam Hochschild

Salmon / Mark Kurlansky

Splendid and the vile / Erik Larson

Start simple / Lukas Volger

Suffrage / Ellen DuBois

To drink and to eat / Guillaume Long

Unexpected spy / Tracy Walder

Why we can’t sleep / Ada Calhoun

Yellow bird / Sierra Crane Murdoch

You look like a thing and I love you / Janelle Shane

Juvenile and Young Adult

Big Nate: blow the roof off / Lincoln Peirce

Bo and the dragon-pup / Rebecca Elliott

Bookwanderers / Anna James

Chain of gold / Cassandra Clare

Child of the dream / Sharon Robinson

Diary of a dummy / R.L. Stine

Did I mention I love you / Estelle Maskame

Did I mention I miss you / Estelle Maskame

Did I mention I need you / Estelle Maskame

Dragonslayer / Tui Sutherland

Everything I have lost / Sylvia Zeleny

Father Brown reader II / Nancy Carpentier Brown

Fetch / Scott Cawthon

Finding home / Karen Kingsbury

Forgotten girl / India Hill Brown

Foul is fair / Hannah Capin

Future of the time dragon / Tracey West

Home for goddesses and dogs / Leslie Connor

Investigators / John Green

Invisible planet / Geronimo Stilton

Kingdom of Back / Marie Lu

Knight rising / Jason Hamilton

Mananaland / Pam Munoz Ryan

Mermaid moon / Susann Cokal

Miss Blake is a flake / Dan Gutman

Mother Jones and her army of mill children / Jonah Winter

Night on fire / Ronald Kidd

Pirate spacecat attack / Geronimo Stilton

Prairie lotus / Linda Sue Park

Red hood / Elana K. Arnold

Return to the secret garden / Holly Webb

Stolen girl / Marsha Skrypuch

Time warp / Geronimo Stilton

Twin / Natasha Preston

We unleash the merciless storm / Tehlor Kay Mejia

Wonder of wildflowers / Anna Staniszewski

Audiobooks

Blindside / James Patterson

Conference of the birds / Ransom Riggs

Golden in death / J.D. Robb

Long call / Ann Cleeves

Murder list / Hank Phillippi Ryan

Poppy Redfern and the midnight murders / Tessa Arlen

Rachel Maddow / Lisa Rogak

Shadow rider / Christine Feehan

Movies and Television

21 bridges

Beautiful day in the neighborhood

Cliffhanger

Climbers

Color out of space

Covert affairs

Frozen 2

It follows

Jojo Rabbit

Line of duty

Maleficent: mistress of evil

My life is murder season 1

Playmobil: the movie

Roma

Seven brides for seven brothers

Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Wedding at Graceland

Music

Slow rush / Tame Impala

