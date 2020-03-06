Large Print
American dirt / Jeanine Cummins
Blindside / Patterson
Fumbled / Alexa Martin
Golden in death / J.D. Robb
Adult Fiction
Actress / Anne Enright
Apeirogon / Colum McCann
Big lie / James Grippando
Blindside / James Patterson
Bloodshot / Gavin Smith
Chasing Cassandra / Lisa Kleypas
Coconut layer cake murder / Joanne Fluke
Cold quiet country / Clayton Lindemuth
Darkest king / Gena Showalter
Deacon King Kong / James McBride
Death by chocolate frosted donut / Sarah Graves
Deep river / Karl Marlantes
Eight perfect murders / Peter Swanson
False value / Ben Aaronovitch
Fifth avenue story society / Rachel Hauck
Girl in white gloves / Kerri Maher
Girl with the louding voice / Abi Dare
Haunting of Ashburn House / Darcy Coates
House of earth and blood / Sarah Maas
If you want to make God laugh / Bianca Marais
King’s justice / Susan Elia MacNeal
Land beyond the sea / Sharon Kay Penman
Lavender blue murder / Laura Childs
Lethal game / Christine Feehan
Long range / C.J. Box
Lucky one / Lori Rader-Day
Most gracious advocate / Mary Birk
Night watchman / Louise Erdrich
No bad deed / Heather Chavez
Numbers game / Danielle Steel
One little lie / Colleen Coble
Oona out of order / Margarita Montimore
Otaku / Chris Kluwe
Pretty as a picture / Elizabeth Little
Relentless / Shawn Wilson
Robert Ludlum’s Treadstone resurrection / Joshua Hood
Secret orphan / Glynis Peters
Secrets of my heart / Tracie Peterson
Signal to noise / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Silent stabbing / Alyssa Maxwell
Solomon Bull / Clayton Lindemuth
Stolen / Margaret Daley
Trace elements / Donna Leon
Tread / Clayton Lindemuth
Trouble is what I do / Walter Mosley
Two lives of Lydia Bird / Josie Silver
Victim 2117 / Jussi Adler-Olsen
Warsaw protocol / Steve Berry
Yellow bird sings / Jennifer Rosner
You are not alone / Greer Hendricks
Adult Non-Fiction
7-day apple cider vinegar cleanse / J.J. Smith
Adventurer’s son / Roman Dial
Capital and ideology / Thomas Piketty
Designing your work life / William Burnett
Eat, sleep, save the world / Jamie Sumner
Fck silence / Joe Walsh
Food fix / Mark Hyman
Get out of your own way / Dave Hollis
How to eat / Mark Bittman
Imperfect union / Steve Inskeep
Keto for foodies / Nicole Downs
Operation chastise / Max Hastings
Rebel Cinderella / Adam Hochschild
Salmon / Mark Kurlansky
Splendid and the vile / Erik Larson
Start simple / Lukas Volger
Suffrage / Ellen DuBois
To drink and to eat / Guillaume Long
Unexpected spy / Tracy Walder
Why we can’t sleep / Ada Calhoun
Yellow bird / Sierra Crane Murdoch
You look like a thing and I love you / Janelle Shane
Juvenile and Young Adult
Big Nate: blow the roof off / Lincoln Peirce
Bo and the dragon-pup / Rebecca Elliott
Bookwanderers / Anna James
Chain of gold / Cassandra Clare
Child of the dream / Sharon Robinson
Diary of a dummy / R.L. Stine
Did I mention I love you / Estelle Maskame
Did I mention I miss you / Estelle Maskame
Did I mention I need you / Estelle Maskame
Dragonslayer / Tui Sutherland
Everything I have lost / Sylvia Zeleny
Father Brown reader II / Nancy Carpentier Brown
Fetch / Scott Cawthon
Finding home / Karen Kingsbury
Forgotten girl / India Hill Brown
Foul is fair / Hannah Capin
Future of the time dragon / Tracey West
Home for goddesses and dogs / Leslie Connor
Investigators / John Green
Invisible planet / Geronimo Stilton
Kingdom of Back / Marie Lu
Knight rising / Jason Hamilton
Mananaland / Pam Munoz Ryan
Mermaid moon / Susann Cokal
Miss Blake is a flake / Dan Gutman
Mother Jones and her army of mill children / Jonah Winter
Night on fire / Ronald Kidd
Pirate spacecat attack / Geronimo Stilton
Prairie lotus / Linda Sue Park
Red hood / Elana K. Arnold
Return to the secret garden / Holly Webb
Stolen girl / Marsha Skrypuch
Time warp / Geronimo Stilton
Twin / Natasha Preston
We unleash the merciless storm / Tehlor Kay Mejia
Wonder of wildflowers / Anna Staniszewski
Audiobooks
Blindside / James Patterson
Conference of the birds / Ransom Riggs
Golden in death / J.D. Robb
Long call / Ann Cleeves
Murder list / Hank Phillippi Ryan
Poppy Redfern and the midnight murders / Tessa Arlen
Rachel Maddow / Lisa Rogak
Shadow rider / Christine Feehan
Movies and Television
21 bridges
Beautiful day in the neighborhood
Cliffhanger
Climbers
Color out of space
Covert affairs
Frozen 2
It follows
Jojo Rabbit
Line of duty
Maleficent: mistress of evil
My life is murder season 1
Playmobil: the movie
Roma
Seven brides for seven brothers
Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Wedding at Graceland
Music
Slow rush / Tame Impala
