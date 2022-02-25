Large Print:

Just like heaven / Julia Quinn

Nothing to lose / J. A. Jance

When he was wicked / Julia Quinn

Adult Fiction:

Berlin exchange / Joseph Kanon

Black cloud rising / David Wright Falade

Calder grit / Janet Dailey

Caramel pecan roll murder / Joanne Fluke

Dark purpose / Mary Stone

Death in Cornwall / G. M. Malliet

Debonair in death / Jessica Fletcher

Delilah Green doesn’t care / Ashley Herring Blake

Harbor / Katrine Engberg

Impossible imposter / Deanna Raybourn

Just like the other girls / Claire Douglas

Life without children / Roddy Doyle

Miss Pearly’s girls / ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Murder in an Irish bookshop / Carlene O’Connor

Nothing to lose / J. A. Jance

Obsidian tower / Melissa Caruso

Paradox Hotel / Rob Hart

Paris apartment / Lucy Foley

Replacement wife / Darby Kane

Shadows of Pecan Hollow / Caroline Frost

Stills / Jess Montgomery

Swimmers / Julie Otsuka

Think of me / Frances Liardet

This might hurt / Stephanie Wrobel

Verifiers / Jane Pek

Adult Non-Fiction:

52 ways to walk / Annabel Streets

Dark queens / Shelley Puhak

Find your people / Jennie Allen

Funny farm / Laurie Zaleski

Scoundrel / Sarah Weinman

Sentient / Jackie Higgins

Way of integrity / Martha Beck

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Adventure awaits / Karen Kingsbury

Barefoot dreams of Petra Luna / Alda P. Dobbs

Class act / Kelly Starling Lyons

Daughters of a dead empire / Carolyn O’Neil

Everything I thought I knew / Shannon Takaoka

Goodbye Mr. Terupt / Rob Buyea

In the shadow of the fallen towers / Don Brown

In the wild light / Jeff Zentner

Investigators: braver and boulder / John Green

Map of flames / Lisa McMann

Sky watcher / Kelly Starling Lyons

Audiobooks:

Abandoned in death / J. D. Robb

Faithless in death / J. D. Robb

Movies and TV series:

Addams Family 2

American Underdog

Death in Paradise

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Who

Eternals

Golden Girls

Hair Story

House of Gucci

Irish Folklore Trilogy

King’s Man

Learning Tree

Love Affair

Mare of Easttown

Psych

Quantum Leap

Righteous Gemstones

Three Musketeers

WallE

Written on the Wind

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.