Large Print:
Just like heaven / Julia Quinn
Nothing to lose / J. A. Jance
When he was wicked / Julia Quinn
Adult Fiction:
Berlin exchange / Joseph Kanon
Black cloud rising / David Wright Falade
Calder grit / Janet Dailey
Caramel pecan roll murder / Joanne Fluke
Dark purpose / Mary Stone
Death in Cornwall / G. M. Malliet
Debonair in death / Jessica Fletcher
Delilah Green doesn’t care / Ashley Herring Blake
Harbor / Katrine Engberg
Impossible imposter / Deanna Raybourn
Just like the other girls / Claire Douglas
Life without children / Roddy Doyle
Miss Pearly’s girls / ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Murder in an Irish bookshop / Carlene O’Connor
Nothing to lose / J. A. Jance
Obsidian tower / Melissa Caruso
Paradox Hotel / Rob Hart
Paris apartment / Lucy Foley
Replacement wife / Darby Kane
Shadows of Pecan Hollow / Caroline Frost
Stills / Jess Montgomery
Swimmers / Julie Otsuka
Think of me / Frances Liardet
This might hurt / Stephanie Wrobel
Verifiers / Jane Pek
Adult Non-Fiction:
52 ways to walk / Annabel Streets
Dark queens / Shelley Puhak
Find your people / Jennie Allen
Funny farm / Laurie Zaleski
Scoundrel / Sarah Weinman
Sentient / Jackie Higgins
Way of integrity / Martha Beck
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Adventure awaits / Karen Kingsbury
Barefoot dreams of Petra Luna / Alda P. Dobbs
Class act / Kelly Starling Lyons
Daughters of a dead empire / Carolyn O’Neil
Everything I thought I knew / Shannon Takaoka
Goodbye Mr. Terupt / Rob Buyea
In the shadow of the fallen towers / Don Brown
In the wild light / Jeff Zentner
Investigators: braver and boulder / John Green
Map of flames / Lisa McMann
Sky watcher / Kelly Starling Lyons
Audiobooks:
Abandoned in death / J. D. Robb
Faithless in death / J. D. Robb
Movies and TV series:
Addams Family 2
American Underdog
Death in Paradise
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Who
Eternals
Golden Girls
Hair Story
House of Gucci
Irish Folklore Trilogy
King’s Man
Learning Tree
Love Affair
Mare of Easttown
Psych
Quantum Leap
Righteous Gemstones
Three Musketeers
WallE
Written on the Wind
