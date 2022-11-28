A Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday night’s drawing was sold at the Kum & Go, 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million winning ticket sold in the United States for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50 and 51. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball number 3. If this player had purchased the Power Play option, he would have doubled his prize to $2 million.

