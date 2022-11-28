A Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday night’s drawing was sold at the Kum & Go, 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million winning ticket sold in the United States for Saturday’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50 and 51. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball number 3. If this player had purchased the Power Play option, he would have doubled his prize to $2 million.
Another Kum & Go in Lowell sold a winning Powerball ticket for last Wednesday’s drawing. Joel Graham claimed his $50,000 prized Monday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock. He won by matching four white balls and the Powerball. If he had bought the Power Play, he would have won $100,000.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Conway Kum & Go will receive $10,000 in commission once the winner claims his prize. The Lowell retailer at 104 N. Bloomington St. will receive $500.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing was at $56 million.
The jackpot for Arkansas’s new LOTTO game has grown to $796,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing. There hasn’t been a jackpot winner since it launched in September. However, 50,116 winning tickets have been sold for a total of $308,290 in prizes. Forty-nine people have won $1,500 playing LOTTO.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has reached $305 million, and the Natural State Jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $85,000.
Tickets for all lottery draw games are available at more than 1,900 retailers in the state or on the Jackpocket app. For more information about the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery games and odds, go to My ArkansasLottery.com. For more information about Jack pocket go to Jackpocket.com.
