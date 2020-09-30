From Mayflower Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway man charged in Mayflower breaking or entering case
A Conway man is behind bars after reportedly trying to break into a Mayflower resident’s vehicle on Sept. 21.
Daquan Christopher Le McCoy, 25, was charged with breaking or entering, a Class D felony; criminal trespassing, a Class C misdemeanor; obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; and fleeing on foot, a Class C misdemeanor; following the incident in question.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Mayflower officers began searching for McCoy after a woman who lives on Sunbelt Court called police regarding an attempted vehicle break in around 5:15 a.m. Sept. 21.
The woman received an alert from her home security system on the morning in question after it detected motion in her front driveway, according to her statement. According to the woman’s statement, she saw “a black male walking up to her vehicle” and open the front driver’s side door when she began watching the security footage. At this point, the woman told officer Brian Moody that she pushed the lock button on her key fob to scare the suspect away.
The man immediately fled the area, the report states.
Other witnesses told the officer the man ran through their yards and toward Highway 89. Eventually, the report states the officer spotted McCoy “hiding in a ditch ”on Highway 89 North.
Soon after Moody spotted McCoy, the Conway man took off running toward Mayflower High School, the report states. The officer caught up to McCoy near the intersection of Highway 89 North and Center Road.
At first, the Conway man was “very uncooperative and standoffish” but later admitted to breaking into the Sunbelt Court resident’s vehicle.
The Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
FCSO pulls over Vilonia man, seeks felony charge
A Vilonia man who was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy in mid-September is now charged in a felony case stemming from the traffic stop.
Jacob Carl Hayre, 38, was formally charged Tuesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, following a Sept. 19 traffic stop.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a deputy had pulled over Hayre shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 19 after noticing the Vilonia man was driving a dark blue vehicle without a license plate. Hayre also crossed the center line about five times before the deputy stopped him.
While explaining why he pulled over the Vilonia man, deputy Robert Hensley noted in his report that Hayre seemed “very nervous” and said that he was “shaking and sweaty.”
Because the 38-year-old was a parolee with an active search waiver on file, the report states the deputy opted to search his vehicle and another deputy searched his pockets to see if he had anything illegal.
“I had Mr. Hayre place his hands on the trunk of his vehicle while I performed a pat down,” Hensley wrote in his report. “I then asked Deputy Johnson to have Mr. Hayre step back to him and check his shoes. When I opened the driver’s door I heard Deputy Johnson start talking to Mr. Hayre and Mr. Hayre screaming ‘oh h*** no you planted that, I just got out of prison for that I don’t do that anymore.’”
According to the affidavit, authorities had found a baggie with 3.9 grams of methamphetamine in it on the ground next to Hayre’s right shoe.
The Vilonia man was released on the morning in question. However, online records show that following further investigation, a felony charge has since been filed against him in connection to the Sept. 19 stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.