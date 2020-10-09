From Conway Police Department reports
Cocaine residue found on items in car
A Conway man is charged in a felony case after police reportedly found a plastic baggie and a dollar bill with cocaine residue on them in his vehicle.
Diante Marquis Jones, 31, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; fictitious tags, an unclassified misdemeanor; and driving a vehicle with no registration or expired tags, an unclassified misdemeanor; following an Oct. 1 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officer Ivan Cortes decided to pull over Jones after running the license plate on the Jeep Grand Cherokee the 31-year-old was driving. The officer said he ran the license plate at 1:33 a.m. Oct. 1 and that the tags returned to a Chevrolet Impala.
The officer said he pulled up behind the vehicle and turned on his blue lights after turning onto Donaghey Avenue from Dave Ward Drive.
“Upon turning my lights [on], the vehicle continued at a steady pace southbound,” Cortes’ report reads in part. “I had to turn my siren on several times in order for the driver to stop. The driver stopped at the South Donaghey Apartments.”
After speaking with the driver, the report states the officer found out the 31-year-old had a driver’s permit, but not a license. Because the Conway man had an active search waiver filed against him, the officer decided to search the Grand Cherokee. While searching the vehicle, the report states authorities found a plastic baggie “in an open space by the radio,” that had suspected cocaine residue in it. Officers on scene also found “a dollar bill with white residue.”
The residue tested positive for cocaine, the report states.
Online records show that Jones is scheduled to appear Oct. 26 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A Perry County man accused of having a stolen license plate was arrested last week after authorities reportedly found several pills in his vehicle.
Spencer Sloan McMurtrey, 29, of Bigelow was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and theft by receiving, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Oct. 2 traffic stop.
Authorities were called just after 10 p.m. Oct. 2 regarding a reckless driver near West Tyler Street and Hogan Lane. The caller told police the man driving the Ford F-150 “was stopping in the middle of the road and driving all over the place.”
The license plate information showed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Stuttgart Police Department. “However, it was later learned that the license plate was stolen, not the vehicle,” according to the report.
Officer Connor Vrooman said he was driving behind the vehicle in question when McMurtrey suddenly stopped at the intersection of Tyler Street and Sarah Circle. When the 29-year-old stopped, the officer said he turned on his blue lights.
The officer later asked McMurtrey why he stopped when he did and the 29-year-old replied: “[B]ecause I saw blue lights behind me, of course I’m going to stop.”
McMurtrey claimed the license plate belonged to a Ford F-250 he had. However, the report states the license plate returned to a Dodge vehicle.
After searching the Bigelow man’s vehicle, officers on scene reportedly found 14 pills.
Just before officers searched the vehicle, the Bigelow man told police “he was a crew leader and ran a crew that consisted of Mexicans and black people and he did not know what they bring into his truck.”
Anything illegal was not his, he reportedly said.
The 29-year-old was arrested on scene and is scheduled to appear next on Oct. 26 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing following the incident.
