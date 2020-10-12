From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman facing drug charges following traffic stop
A Vilonia woman is charged in a felony drug case after authorities reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms in her vehicle.
Charlie Danielle Robinson-Fowler, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia to conceal meth or cocaine, a Class D felony; possession of a Schedule VI substance with purpose to deliver, a Class D felony; defective vehicle lights, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the early-morning traffic stop.
The Vilonia woman was pulled over shortly after 3:10 a.m. Oct. 5 after deputy MacKenzie Gulley noticed one of the headlights on the gray Dodge van she was driving was out, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Before he pulled Robinson-Fowler over, the deputy noted in his report that he could see the Vilonia woman had turned on her overhead light and was “reaching towards the back seat and under the driver’s seat.”
The woman had also slowed down to 45 mph along Highway 64 and swerved over the centerline before Gulley pulled her over, the report states.
While talking with Robinson-Fowler about why he pulled her over, Gulley said he started to smell marijuana. At this point, the 32-year-old woman said she had a medical marijuana card but that she did not have the card with her. Robinson-Fowler also said “the marijuana was not in the medical bag” and handed the deputy a makeup bag that had “a large amount” of marijuana in it.
Because the marijuana was not properly kept in a prescription bag, the report states the deputy opted to search the woman’s vehicle. While searching the van, the deputy found suspected marijuana in a mason jar, along with a second mason jar that had a “brown, mushroom looking plant” in it. The deputy also found four pipes, two scales, baggies with suspected methamphetamine and two “small” containers with “a wax-like substance” inside.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed less than 1 gram while there were about 5 grams of mushrooms and 44.5 grams of marijuana, according to the report.
Online records show that Robinson-Fowler posted a $5,000 bond on Oct. 6 and is scheduled to appear next Oct. 26 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Deputy finds meth hidden in dash panel
A Greenbrier man was arrested last week after a Faulkner County deputy reportedly found methamphetamine in the U-Haul pick-up truck he was driving.
Randall Black Kennedy, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, following the Oct. 7 traffic stop.
Lt. Chad Wooley decided to pull over the Greenbrier man after noticing Kennedy was driving recklessly on Highway 65 headed into Conway on the day in question, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“Traffic was congested entering into Conway and a U-Haul pickup truck next to me caught my attention,” Wooley noted in his report. “The driver would speed up and follow too closely to the vehicle in front of them and then would fall back. The truck would speed up tailgating the person in front of them again and continued this careless behavior for approximately a mile. When a small gap in traffic would present itself, the driver would weave in and out abruptly causing abrupt braking of the other drivers on the roadway.”
The deputy turned on his blue lights behind Kennedy at the intersection of Highway 65 and Lower Ridge Road. While the two waited to turn onto Lower Ridge Road, the deputy said he could see Kennedy “fidgeting with the console [and/or] floorboard area.”
The Greenbrier man handed Wooley an ID card when asked for his driver’s license, according to the report. The deputy soon found out that Kennedy was wanted on warrants “out of several agencies” and that he had an active search waiver filed against him.
Because the 28-year-old had a search waiver, the deputy opted to search the U-Haul truck and ultimately found a bag with a rock-like substance in it hidden under the dashboard panels, the affidavit states.
The Greenbrier man was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.