From Conway Police Department reports
Domestic battery case filed
A Conway man is charged with domestic battery after neighbors reported seeing him pull a naked, screaming woman into his apartment Sunday evening.
Joshual Andrew Covington, 25, was charged with third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, after Conway officers were called out to an apartment on Independence Street on Sunday.
Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor said there was a woman “in the parking lot naked, screaming and was dragged back into the apartment by a male,” according to an incident report.
Though the 25-year-old man told police nothing was wrong, authorities on scene arrested him on suspicion of domestic battery after noticing his 24-year-old girlfriend had cuts on her face, the report states.
“Joshua as very persistent in trying to make me leave and would speak for himself and [his girlfriend] both when I would ask questions,” officer Vanessa Piper wrote in her report. [The girlfriend] remained quite when I asked questions and was constantly being interrupted by Joshua trying to shut the door or asking me to leave.”
The woman admitted to officer Pieper that Covington was upset with her after she told him she’d cheated on him and at one point said Covington “just snapped and has never done this before.”
Online records show that Covington has since posted bond and is scheduled to appear next Nov. 9 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
