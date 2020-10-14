From Conway Police Department reports
Resident suspects Burger King employee in theft case
A Burger King employee is suspected of stealing a Conway resident’s credit card.
According to an incident report, a 76-year-old man called police shortly before 4 p.m. Monday saying his Discover Card was missing.
The Conway resident recalled last using the card at the Burger King drive-thru on Dave Ward Drive just before 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, the report states.
“He advised that the cashier took his card, and when he handed it back, it was wrapped up in a receipt so [he] did not see the actual card. He stated that he stuck it in his wallet this way. [The man] told me that Thursday morning he went to grab his Discover Card and when he unwrapped it, it was an Old Chicago gift card, not his Discover Card,” officer Austin Clagett wrote in his report.
After speaking with the resident about the card swap, the officer said he contacted a FLIS Enterprise representative about the matter. FLIS Enterprise is a Burger King customer service affiliate, according to the report.
The representative told the officer she had reviewed the footage and “did not see her employee do anything out of the normal routine.”
The report states the officer has since requested FLIS Enterprise to send police a copy of the security footage.
Manager files harassment complaint
A laundromat manager called police Monday asking that a woman inside Coin Conway Laundry be criminally trespassed from the business.
Gentry Dewayne Brown told police Monday afternoon that he wanted a woman who was inside the laundromat banned from the property because there is currently a no contact order against him protecting the woman’s son and his immediate family.
The laundromat manager said he felt the woman was harassing him by showing up and wanted to file a complaint.
The woman was given a criminal trespass warning following the incident, the report states.
Student's license plate taken
An unknown suspect stole a University of Central Arkansas student’s license plate over the weekend.
The 24-year-old woman called police to file a theft report on Monday.
According to an incident report, the woman believes her Oklahoma license plate was stolen off her black 2010 Honda Civic on Saturday.
Officer William Lipsmeyer flagged the woman’s license plate as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center and also advised the 24-year-old to contact the Oklahoma Department of Motor Vehicles to get a new license plate.
