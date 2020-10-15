From Conway Police Department reports
Teen's boyfriend threatens her mother with hammer
A Conway man reportedly threatened his girlfriend’s family with a hammer on Sunday.
According to an incident report, a 36-year-old woman who lives at the Germantown Apartments called authorities shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday about the incident.
The woman told officer Ivan Cortes that her daughter stopped by because the 19-year-old needed some money. When she stopped by to get money from her mother, the 19-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend, the report states.
After the mother gave her daughter some money, the boyfriend reportedly pulled out a hammer and told the woman to get her husband.
The woman told her daughter’s boyfriend that her husband was away at work when the boyfriend reportedly “acted as if he was going to hit her with the hammer multiple times.”
Before the couple left the apartment complex parking lot, the boyfriend told the teen’s mother that “things were not over between them,” according to the report.
Police investigate Sunday shooting
A Conway man is accused of shooting toward a Blaney Hill Road resident’s home after the two argued over a drill late Sunday.
Authorities received several calls regarding shots fired on Blaney Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
A man who lives in the 2160 block of Blaney Hill Road told police he knew the men responsible for the shooting. The 55-year-old man also had blood on his face, the report states.
According to the 55-year-old’s statement, Lane Preston Wammack, 26, and another man named Brandon showed up at his home because Wammack was upset about a stolen drill. There was also a third suspect, but the resident said he did not know who the other man was. As the argument escalated, Wammack reportedly hit the 55-year-old man in the face.
The Blaney Hill Road resident was unsure if Wammack hit him with something or with his fist, the report states. The two were fighting outside, he said.
The 55-year-old told officer Jim Pfrenger that as the struggle continued, he grabbed a drawer and threw it at Wammack. At this point, the man said he “started running towards the house.”
While he ran up to his house, the 55-year-old said he started to hear gunshots. At this point, he said he “jumped on the floor in the house and could hear rounds hitting the house.”
Several rounds hit the house, according to the report.
Authorities are currently investigating this incident along with a string of unrelated shootings that occurred on Oct. 10 and 11 across Conway, spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.
Suspect slashes tire
An unnamed suspect slashed the tire of a vehicle parked outside Central Arkansas Fireplaces over the weekend.
The business owner called police Monday morning to report the vandalism.
According to an incident report, the owner of Central Arkansas Fireplaces had parked a white 2001 Ford F-150 in front of the store’s dumpster on Sunday to keep people from using the dumpster without his permission.
When he returned to the business Monday morning, the owner said he could tell someone had cut a 2-inch slice in the sidewall of the back passenger tire. The owner verified the suspect was “a white male on a bicycle” who rode up onto the property just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the report states.
As officer Joshua Kear reviewed security footage, the report states he also saw the suspect pull onto the property around 12:55 a.m. and that the man “stopped at the tire and then rode away toward Walmart North. You can then see the height of the vehicle change from what appears to be a loss of tire pressure.”
Damages were estimated at $150 at the time the report was file
