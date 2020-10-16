From Conway Police Department reports
Credit card used fraudulently at gas station
A woman called police Sunday after realizing someone had used one of her credit cards at a gas station in Conway.
The 23-year-old woman told officer Steven Culliford it was possible she either left her wallet at the checkout counter at Target or dropped it out in the parking lot the day prior, according to an incident report.
According to the woman’s statement, she went straight home from shopping at Target on Saturday and “didn’t think much about where here wallet was due to not needing it.”
However, she received an alert Sunday from Capital One regarding a charge to her account. The $32.58 charge was made at the J-Square Exxon gas station at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, the report states.
The woman looked for her wallet after seeing the alert but was unable to find it, the report states. According to the report, she also had a Centennial Bank debit card, Target credit card and a Cash App card in the missing wallet. She has since canceled all the cards.
Window shattered while woman attends church service
An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle outside Cross Point Church and stole a purse that had a child’s hearing aid in it last week.
According to an incident report, authorities were called at 12:16 p.m. Sunday to the church on Monroe Street.
A 38-year-old woman had called because someone shattered the front passenger window of her gray 2011 Toyota Highlander and made off with her purse.
The woman arrived at the church for the 10 a.m. service and returned to her vehicle at 12:15 p.m., the report states.
Damages to the vehicle at the time of the report were estimated at $250. Several debit and credit cards along with $80 in cash were taken during the theft. The suspect also made off with a child’s hearing aid, valued at $3,500. The woman told police the hearing aid belonged to her son.
Vehicle break-in near walking trail
A Mayflower woman and her teenage daughter were taking photos at the Hendrix Creek Preserve walking trail when an unknown suspect shattered one of the windows on their vehicle.
The 39-year-old Mayflower resident called the Conway Police Department at 3:49 p.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
The suspect shattered the back passenger window of the Mayflower woman’s silver 2010 Honda Odyssey and took the 14-year-old daughter’s wallet, which had $60 in it, the report states.
The mother and daughter went to the walking trail at 2:56 p.m. and returned at 3:36 p.m., according to the Mayflower woman’s statement.
At the time the report was filed, damages to the Honda Odyssey were estimated at $250.
