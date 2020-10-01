From Conway Police Department and Mayflower Police Department reports
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Conway man was arrested earlier this week after authorities reportedly found four generic Adderall pills in his vehicle.
Ryan Easterbrooks, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and driving a vehicle with no registration or expired tags, an unclassified misdemeanor, following a Tuesday traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officer Haley Hudson pulled over the blue Nissan Sentra that Easterbrooks was driving after she ran the vehicle’s license plate information and found out the vehicle’s registration expired in July. However, when she walked up to speak with the driver, the officer said she “was immediately able to detect the distinct odor of suspected marijuana.”
The officer also noted in her report that while Easterbrooks said he did not smoke marijuana, he seemed nervous.
“As we spoke, I noticed that Ryan kept fidgeting with his fingers and breaking eye contact, which are behaviors that are consistent with anxiety and nervousness,” her report reads in part.
Because she could smell marijuana, the report states Hudson conducted a probable cause search. Before she began searching the Nissan, the officer asked Easterbrooks if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
“[N]ot that I know of,” he reportedly replied.
Upon searching the vehicle, the report states the officer found “a plastic bag that was haphazardly shoved between the driver’s seat and the middle console.”
Police found nine generic Adderall pills inside the bag, according to the report.
The Conway man was ultimately arrested following the incident and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Mayflower man threatens grandson
A Mayflower man is behind bars after reportedly pointing a shotgun at his teenage grandson Monday evening.
Allin Defate Lee, 52, is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond after being charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.
The felony charge against Lee was filed after a Mayflower officer was called to a Smoketree Lane residence around 8 p.m. Monday regarding an incident involving Lee, according to a police report.
The Mayflower resident’s wife called police on the night in question saying her husband “was intoxicated and had threatened her grandson with a shotgun.”
Lee reportedly told the 14-year-old he would “blow his head off.”
When officer Andrew Stubbe confronted Lee about the allegations, he noticed the shotgun in question was loaded and propped up against the bed Lee was lying on.
The 52-year-old was arrested in his home and is scheduled to appear Oct. 26 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
