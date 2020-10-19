From Conway Police Department reports
Restaurant burglarized
An unknown suspect reportedly stole $600 from the Rong Chinese Restaurant last week.
Authorities were called to the restaurant on Harkrider Street just before noon on Friday regarding the incident.
Zengrong Zhang, the restaurant owner told police he believes the restaurant was burglarized sometime between 11:40 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
According to the incident report, the unknown suspect(s) made off with $600 and also caused $250 in damages to a glass door.
Biden campaign signs stolen
A Baridon Street resident filed a theft report Friday after noticing two of her political signs were missing.
The 67-year-old Conway woman called the Conway Police Department at 8:48 a.m. Friday after realizing the two signs were gone, according to an incident report.
The woman told officer Stephen Eifling the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris signs (collectively valued at $28) were taken sometime between 3 p.m. Thursday and 8:20 a.m. Friday.
Resident reports damage to vehicle
A South Davis Street resident filed a criminal mischief complaint on Friday after one of his neighbors reportedly damaged his vehicle during a fight the night before.
According to an incident report, the 37-year-old Conway man called police around 10 a.m. Friday to file a report.
According to the man’s statement, his neighbor was outside fighting a Little Rock man Thursday night when “they hit his mirror.”
One of the side mirrors on the 2014 Jeep Patriot was damaged during the incident. At the time the report was filed, damages were estimated at $100.
Harassment complaint filed
A 41-year-old Conway man is accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend.
According to an incident report, a 47-year-old woman called police shortly after 3 p.m. to file a harassment complaint against her ex-boyfriend. The woman told officer Stephen Eifling the ex-boyfriend has harassed her “for about the last month.”
The harassment began after the ex-boyfriend found out the woman had started dating someone else, according to the woman’s statement.
The 41-year-old reportedly calls and texts the woman around 20-25 daily. The woman called police because “she is becoming increasingly worried he will become physical so she wants to try and put an end to it by filing a report and acquiring a no contact order.”
The two have a daughter together, the woman said, adding that the ex-boyfriend has since taking their daughter’s key to the house and often “shows up at her house.”
The report states the officer recommended the woman visit with the city attorney’s office about the issue as well.
