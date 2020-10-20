From Conway Police Department reports
South Donaghey apartment reportedly burglarized
A 51-year-old Conway woman called police Friday saying two people broke into her apartment in September and made off with various old coins, some DVDs and nail polish.
According to an incident report, the suspect(s) also took some of the woman’s clothes.
The woman told police her South Donaghey Apartments residence was burglarized on Sept. 25 after she left for work.
The woman also said she knows a man and a woman are responsible because “she could hear them through the walls of the adjacent apartment talking about breaking into her apartment once she left for work.”
According to the report, the woman recorded the conversation she could hear through the walls.
The identities of the man and woman suspected of breaking into the apartment were unknown at the time the report was filed. The 51-year-old woman who called police said she did not know who they were but believes they used a key to break in because “there were no signs of forced entry.”
Woman files domestic battery complaint against LR man
A Little Rock man is accused of taking his ex-girlfriend’s phone from her and also shoving the 29-year-old woman into her neighbor’s vehicle.
According to an incident report, the 29-year-old woman called police shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to file a complaint against the 38-year-old Little Rock man.
The woman told officer William Lipsmeyer that her ex-boyfriend, Charles Sullivan, showed up at her home and opened the front door using a key he still had from when he lived with her.
Sullivan got his TV out of the home before taking away the woman’s cell phone, the report states.
Once he took the cell phone, the woman said Sullivan also “took the SIM card out of it and threw [the phone] on the road.”
At this point, the woman said Sullivan started acting physically aggressive toward her.
“When she went outside to retrieve her phone, she stated that he grabbed her by the throat and slammed her against her neighbor’s vehicle, breaking the mirror of the vehicle,” officer Lipsmeyer wrote in his report after speaking with the woman.
According to the woman’s statement, she only had a “tiny” scratch on a finger following the incident.
The woman said she wanted to file the domestic battery report against Sullivan because she wanted to have a no contact order issued against him. According to the report, the officer told the woman how to file charges against Sullivan if she wished to do so and also advised her to reach out to victim services.
Leslie resident caught stealing cat food, socks
A Searcy County man is charged in a felony case after he reportedly stole socks and cat food from Walmart on Saturday. According to an incident report, he also had a baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue in it in one of his pockets.
Johnny D. Housley, 20, of Leslie was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor, following the afternoon incident.
Authorities initially were called shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday to the Walmart on Skyline Drive regarding “two shoplifters [who were] concealing merchandise and switching price tags.”
Housley was confronted about the theft allegations by an officer outside the store. According to the report, the officer found three cans of wet Sheba cat food and socks in Housley’s pockets. The officer also found “a small pink plastic baggie containing a white powder residue.”
An incident report shows that Misty R. Pipkin of Fifty Six was also charged with theft of property following the incident.
The 37-year-old woman reportedly switched the price tag on a hoodie for a cheaper price than the original cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.