From Mayflower Police Department and Vilonia Police Department reports
Couple accused in child abuse case
A Faulkner County couple is accused in a felony domestic battery case after reportedly beating a 12-year-old family member on Oct. 10.
The Mayflower Police Department was alerted of a possible disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on Main Street by a The BrideWay Hospital representative who said they received a call from a juvenile who was “screaming” and told them to call 911, according to an incident report.
The caller also told The BrideWay representative she needed an ambulance.
When Mayflower officers pulled up to the residence in question, they immediately spotted the 12-year-old stumbling in a ditch near the home, the report states.
“She was swaying back and forth in the ditch while holding her neck with both hands,” officer Tim Lassiter wrote in a report. “I stopped in the road and excited my vehicle to render aid. She was in a frantic state and emotionally distraught. She was near hyperventilation as I tried to ask her what happened.”
The 12-year-old later disclosed that Veronica A. Simone, 53, and Ronald W. Milligan, 56, had abused her, according to the report.
“During the assault, the child was reportedly tackled and pushed to the ground by … Milligan,” a probable cause affidavit reads in part. “The juvenile female was held down by the neck and upper body and repeatedly struck on her upper body and head by … Milligan. At one point, the child was reportedly held down by … Simone. Ms. Simone was said to have placed her foot on the back of the child’s neck while standing, racing the child’s head down to the ground.”
Simone was arrested on scene. Milligan was arrested 10 days later because he reportedly fled the residence before authorities got there on Oct. 10.
According to a report, the 56-year-old man called police on the night in question to check on girl’s condition “but never made himself available to officers.”
Online records show that the 12-year-old was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment and released to the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
Woman falls asleep behind the wheel, faces DWI charge
A Pulaski County woman was arrested on several drug-related charges as well as a DWI after a Vilonia officer reportedly found her sleeping behind the wheel in the middle of the roadway.
Rikki Mara Ratliff, 34, of Sherwood was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and impeding traffic, a traffic violation; following the early-morning incident on Friday.
Authorities were called out to the intersection of Naylor Road and Main Street at 5:14 a.m. Friday after another motorist said they saw aw woman “passed out” behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When officer James Gibson pulled up to the scene, the report states he attempted to wake up the 34-year-old woman by “banging on the window and then reaching through the open sun roof and tapping on her head.”
The officer was unable to wake Ratliff, so responding firefighters climbed onto the vehicle and used a tool to unlock the driver’s door. At this point, the report states the officer “put the vehicle in park and removed the keys.”
The woman slurred her words when talking with police and said she thought she was in Little Rock.
An ambulance was also called on the scene so paramedics could check on Ratliff, the report states.
The report also states Ratliff gave police the OK to search her vehicle. During the search, authorities reportedly found half a Xanax bar, a baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue, a syringe, a grinder with marijuana residue, a pipe and suspected marijuana.
Online records show the Sherwood woman posted a $5,000 bond Wednesday and is scheduled to appear Nov. 9 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
