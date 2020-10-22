From Conway Police Department reports
Seatbelt violations lead to drug charges
Two Pope County men were arrested following a Sunday traffic stop after an officer reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.
Olen S. Bradley, 46, and Derek N. Blevins, 28, both of Atkins are charged with felony, drug-related charges following a traffic stop.
Blevins was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony. Online records show that Bradley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and also cited for reportedly not wearing his seat belt.
Officer Haley Hudson pulled over the red Chevrolet Camero that Bradley was driving after noticing the two men were not wearing their seatbelts as they pulled out of the J-Square gas station parking lot on Dave Ward Drive, according to an incident report.
The officer also noted in her report that she started watching the Camero when it “rapidly reverse[d] back into the parking lot” as she drove by.
“Feeling that this was odd behavior, I proceeded to pull into the parking lot of J-Square to investigate,” the officer wrote in her report,.
Once the suspect vehicle left the parking lot, the officer said she pulled up behind it and turned on her blue lights because she could tell the two men hadn’t put on their seatbelts.
The officer soon found out Bradley was wanted on a felony warrant and that he and Blevins both had active search waivers filed against them, the report states.
When searching the vehicle, the report states the officer found “a small, crystalline shard” between the driver’s door and the seat as well as a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in it that was in the passenger side floorboard.
Both men were arrested on scene and are scheduled to appear next Nov. 9 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Shoplifter identified, charged
A Conway man is accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement multiple times.
Norris Earl Jackson, 51, was formally charged Monday with theft of property, a Class D felony, following an incident that reportedly happened in August.
According to an incident report, a Lowe’s loss prevention employee called police on Aug. 17 after reviewing security footage that showed a man stealing a Craftsman 20-volt compressor and a DeWalt took kit, collectively valued at $648. The theft occurred around 1:15 p.m. Aug. 7.
Police were able to identify Jackson by comparing the security footage to his driver’s license photo and previous arrest records. According to the report, they ran his information after running the license plate number off the vehicle Jackson left the store in on the day in question.
When running the license plate number, authorities found out the vehicle was registered to Jackson, the report states.
