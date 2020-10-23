From Conway Police Department reports
Police find pills in vehicle
A Conway woman was arrested earlier this month after authorities reportedly found pills in her vehicle.
Tyresha Byers, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, following the Oct. 8 incident.
According to an incident report, the officer started watching Byers on the day in question because she made several “abrupt” lane changes when he was driving behind her and it appeared she was attempting to avoid him.
The officer was driving behind the white GMC Acadia that Byers was driving along Dave Ward Drive when the 34-year-old woman suddenly changed lanes and turned into the Andy’s Frozen Custard parking lot. At this point, the report states the officer turned onto South Donagehey Avenue. As he neared the intersection of South Donaghey Avenue and Moix Boulevard, the officer said he spotted the GMC Acadia a second time.
“It raised my suspicion that the vehicle made such maneuver as if they did not want me behind them,” he wrote in his report, adding that the woman waited at the intersection for an extended period of time until he eventually passed her.
“There were no other vehicles in front of the patrol unit I was driving, the driver had more than enough time to turn onto the roadway, yet it waited for me to pass,” the report reads in part. “The GMC Acadia slowly pulled onto S. Donaghey and began traveling behind me. I slowed down purposefully to observe the vehicle further but it quickly turned into the Woodland Springs subdivision, traveling eastbound again.”
The officer later ended up behind the woman when she suddenly turned into the Kum & Go gas station parking lot. The officer said he watched as the woman sat in her vehicle before heading into the gas station. After the woman walked out of the gas station, she headed for the RedBox kiosk.
According to the report, the officer approached the woman, who showed to be on probation with an active search waiver on file, while she was at the movie kiosk.
Because the woman claimed she was not on probation anymore, the report states the officer called her probation officer and verified she was on probation and had a search waiver filed against her.
At this point, the report states the officer searched the woman’s vehicle and found seven Oxycodone pills in a cigarette holder.
Online records show the 34-year-old woman was booked into the county jail at 10:47 p.m. Oct. 8 and that she posted bond at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 9.
Vilonia man flees traffic stop
A Vilonia man’s vehicle struck a residence on Caldwell Street last week after the 40-year-old man reportedly jumped out of the car and ran from police.
Johny Clint Graham is accused of driving 60 mph over the speed limit on Caldwell Street and attempting to flee police on Oct. 15, according to an incident report.
Online records show the 40-year-old Vilonia man was charged with fleeing, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; fleeing, a Class C misdemeanor; fictitious tags, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to obey traffic control device, an unclassified offense; no liability insurance, an unclassified misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, a Class C misdemeanor; following the chase.
Officer Jim Pfrenger had attempted to pull over the white Hyundai Sonota that Graham was driving on the day in questions because the license plate was registered to a different vehicle — a black Dodge Ram 1500, according to the report.
The officer attempted to pull over Graham near the intersection of Oak and Parkway streets. However, the officer noted in his report that the 40-year-old “started accelerating and pulling away from me.”
According to the report, Graham sped off at 90 mph on Caldwell Street, which is a 30 mph zone, before running a red light at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Donaghey Avenue.
“Once the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, the vehicle left the roadway entering the yards on the north side of Caldwell,” Pfrenger wrote in his report.
Graham reportedly stopped in the yard of a residence in the 2100 block of Caldwell Street when he “bailed out of the vehicle and proceeded to run on foot.”
Soon after the Vilonia man jumped out of his car, the report states the vehicle continued rolling until it struck a neighboring house.
The Vilonia man was lying on the ground behind one of the homes when the officer caught up to him. At this point, the report states he was arrested “without further incident.”
An ambulance was called to the scene because Graham requested medical attention “for a previous injury.”
As medical responders assessed Graham, the report states authorities on scene searched the 40-year-old’s vehicle and found a glass case with “a small amount of marijuana” in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.