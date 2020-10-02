From Conway Police Department reports
Bricks thrown over fence damage vehicle
An unknown suspect shattered the window of a 1972 military truck with a brick last month.
A 67-year-old Conway resident who lives along Old Morrilton Highway reported damages to the vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report.
The man told officer Austin Brown he believes someone threw bricks over the fence at Rice Auto and hit the windshield of a green 1972 AM General M35A2.
According to the man’s statement, he found about four or five bricks near where the truck was parked, adding that damages to the shattered window were estimated at $700.
At the time the report was filed, it was unknown who was responsible for possibly throwing the bricks over the fence or causing the damages to the vehicle.
Woman says license plate stolen at Walmart
A license plate possibly was stolen off a Sherwood woman’s vehicle while she was at a Walmart in Conway earlier this week.
According to an incident report, a 27-year-old Sherwood woman filed a theft report shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday with the Conway Police Department after noticing the license plate on her white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing.
The woman told officer Austin Brown she “had recently seen the plate on her car while she was putting air in the tires so she believes [the theft] happened very recently.”
The theft likely occurred sometime between 1:20-1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Skyline Drive.
After speaking with the woman about the incident, the report states the officer flagged the license plate as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
LR teen fraudulently obtains store credit at Academy
A Little Rock teen is accused of fraudulently returning items to Academy Sports + Outdoors in exchange for more than $250 in store credit earlier this week.
Dakayla Shamone Phillips, 19, went to the sporting goods store in the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday and grabbed several items including three baseball bats and a baseball bat carrying case before returning the items in exchange for store credit, according to an incident report.
A store manager called police at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday to report the incident, noting the woman returned the items without a receipt. The manager and a shift leader said the 19-year-old entered the store “empty handed” before returning the items in question. The report also states the items were collectively valued at $268.41.
Store employees were able to identify Phillips because she showed her employees her ID when returning the items in question, the report states.
