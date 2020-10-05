From Conway Police Department reports
Perryville man arrested on suspicion of public intoxication
A Perry County man who reportedly told police he “kept on seeing demons” was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication last week, according to an incident report.
Darrin Timothy Kelley, 31, of Perryville was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, following the Sept. 30 incident.
The charge against Kelley stems from an incident at Hendrix College where authorities allegedly were called to check on the welfare of a man shortly before 7:40 a.m. Sept. 30.
According to an incident report, officer Austin Brown was asked to check on a man wearing a black and white shirt and blue jeans who was on the Hendrix campus on the morning in question.
After he spotted a man who matched the description given, the officer said he walked up to talk with Kelley. While speaking with the 31-year-old Perryville man, the officer noted in his report that Kelley seemed “very confused.”
The Perryville man would not stand still either, the officer said.
“Kelley could not sit still, was shuffling back and forth swinging his arms around and was also breathing heavily,” the officer’s report reads in part. “Kelley also kept looking at things that were not there and [was] acting very erratic.”
Officer Brown was also asked by Kelley if he was also “seeing demons” before the 31-year-old mentioned “his feet felt like they were full of electricity,” the report states.
Based on Kelley’s behavior, the officer said he decided to arrest the Perryville man on suspicion of public intoxication.
Online records show the 31-year-old is scheduled to appear Oct. 16 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing following the Sept. 30 incident in question.
Woman says ex-husband, son threatened her
A Conway woman called police last week saying her ex-husband and her son were threatening to attack her.
According to an incident report, a 55-year-old Conway woman called the Conway Police Department shortly after 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to file a complaint against her son and ex-husband.
The woman told police the two “have been calling her since Monday afternoon” and have threatened to stop by and “kick her [expletive].”
The woman told officer William Fosko her 38-year-old son recently moved out of her home and that the threatening messages began shortly after.
The officer advised the woman to gather screenshots of the alleged threats to send to police. The report also states the officer attempted to reach the 55-year-old woman “several times” after she filed the report but that he has been unable to reach her for more information about her son and ex-husband.
“I have been unable to gather more information on [the ex-husband and the woman’s son] with the dates of births he gave me,” Fosko wrote in his report. “I am awaiting a return phone call to get the information I need to complete the offender tabs of this report with more detailed information.”
LR woman accused of keying vehicle
A Little Rock woman is suspected of keying her ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in Conway.
According to an incident report, a 30-year-old Conway woman called police around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 30 to file a criminal mischief report after noticing her gray 2016 Dodge Challenger had been keyed.
The woman told police she suspected her ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Kimwyanna Wilson of Little Rock, was responsible for the damages.
Before calling to file the criminal mischief complaint on Sept. 30, the Conway woman had also called police because Wilson showed up at her apartment and “repeatedly knock[ed] on her door.”
The domestic incident was called in shortly before 9:15 p.m., the report states.
Wilson is also accused of texting the Conway woman “stating her intent to damage the vehicle.”
At the time the complaint was filed, damages to the Dodge Challenger were estimated at $1,500, according to the report.
