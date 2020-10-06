From Conway Police Department reports
Husband charged with domestic battery
A 57-year-old Conway man is accused in a domestic battery case after reportedly hitting his wife in the face early Saturday morning.
Elroy Lonzo Young Jr. was charged with third-degree domestic battery following the Oct. 3 incident.
According to an incident report, authorities were called shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Donnell Ridge Road regarding a domestic dispute. The man’s wife reportedly called police saying she “had locked herself in the bathroom after he husband punched her in the face.”
As officer Chuck Myers pulled up to the residence in question, the 57-year-old suspect “was outside preparing to leave.”
The man reportedly told the officer he hit his wife because she hit him first.
According to the husband’s statement, the wife was upset because she believed he’d cheated on her. The 57-year-old claimed he hit his wife after she hit him. However, the woman told police her husband hit her in the face two times before she “shoved him away” and fled to bathroom.
Authorities on scene noted the woman had visible injuries — her child was bleeding and bottom lip was “very swollen.”
Officers on scene arrested the husband on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery. Online records show the Conway man has since posted bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 16 in Conway District Court.
Resident says his vehicle was egged
A 20-year-old Conway resident’s vehicle was vandalized over the weekend.
The Conway man reportedly called police shortly before 11:15 a.m. Saturday after someone egged his white 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.
According to an incident report, the unknown suspect also covered the vehicle with mayonnaise.
Damages were estimated at $1,479, the report states.
Motel vandalized
An unknown suspect vandalized a local motel early Sunday morning.
A desk clerk at the Super 8 Motel called police Monday morning to file a criminal mischief report.
According to an incident report, an unnamed suspect had spray painted the back side of the motel, leaving behind $2,000 in damages.
Tools taken from Lowe's
An unnamed suspect recently stole $150 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
According to an incident report, a loss prevention employee at the Conway store filed a theft report with the Conway Police Department on Monday regarding an theft that reportedly occurred last month.
The theft occurred at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24, the loss prevention employee said, adding that the unnamed suspect “walked out of the front door of the building with three Walt hand drills.”
