From Conway Police Department reports
Woman suspected of shoplifting
A Mayflower woman is accused of attempting to steal more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Sunday.
Carolyn Lint, 67, is accused of hiding items under dress while “riding on an electric shopping cart” on the day in question, according to an incident report.
A loss prevention employee called police just after noon on Sunday to file a theft report against the Mayflower woman.
The items the Mayflower woman hid under her dress were collectively valued at $703.44, according to the report.
The report also states the 67-year-old woman had left the store on Dave Ward Drive before authorities arrived on scene.
Man says change taken from vehicle
A Fox Run Apartments tenant filed a theft report earlier this week after noticing about $2 in change was missing from his vehicle.
The 24-year-old Conway man called police shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday to report the theft.
According to the man’s statement, an unknown suspect broke into his red 2010 Toyota Corolla sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. Sunday and took $2 worth of change from the vehicle.
It did not appear anything else was missing from the vehicle, the report states.
Ex-girlfriend’s family suspected in shooting
A Conway man suspects his ex-girlfriend’s family targeted him and fired three shots toward his grandmother’s home Sunday evening.
Authorities began investigating the shooting after hearing gunfire at 8:38 p.m. Sunday while responding to an unrelated incident on South Baridon Street, according to an incident report.
Officer Joseph Manno noted in his report that heard three gunshots coming from the South Davis Street and Ash Street area.
As he headed over to the area in question, the officer said he was directed toward a possible victim. The 22-year-old man told the officer he believed his ex-girlfriend’s family members were responsible for the shooting.
According to the man’s statement, he recently moved out of the apartment he and the ex-girlfriend shared and she was upset about now being responsible for all the bills.
“Due to this complication in their relationship, he believes the shots fired in front of his grandmother’s were for him and came from one of [the girlfriend’s] family members,” the officer wrote in his report after speaking with the 22-year-old man.
According to the report, police do not suspect the ex-girlfriend was involved with the shooting.
Local store burglarized
An unknown suspect broke into the Supermercado La Estrella early Monday morning and made off with $300.
According to an incident report, the store owner called police shortly before 8:15 a.m. Monday to file a burglary report.
The owner of Supermercado La Estrella, located in the 350 block of Harkrider Street, believes the store was burglarized between 2:48 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. Monday, according to the report.
The suspect shattered a glass door, causing about $500 in damages, and also stole $300 from the store, the report states.
At the time the report was filed, no suspects had been identified.
