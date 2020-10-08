From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle break-in reported
A vehicle on Knox Creek Trail was broken into earlier this week.
According to an incident report, a 58-year-old Knox Creek Trail resident called police Monday to file a breaking or entering report regarding an incident that occurred Saturday.
The man said an unknown suspect broke into his black 2013 Cadillac Escalade and took seven CDs, a house key and a check that was filled out. It was possible the vehicle was left unlocked, the man told police.
Man caught with stolen key fob
A Franklin County man is charged with theft by receiving after police reportedly found in his pockets a key fob to a truck that had been reported stolen.
Jeremy David Timmerman, 32, of Altus was charged with theft by receiving, a Class B felony, following after officer Hannah Slajer found the key fob in his pocket, according to an incident report.
The officer initially was called shortly after 7:15 a.m. Monday to an area near Ed Speaker Road regarding a suspicious person. Timmeraman was the man called in as suspicious. While running his name through the dispatch center, officers on scene found out he had a felony warrant issued against him out of Franklin County.
Timmerman was arrested regarding the warrant, the report states.
The report also states the officers searched his pockets because he was a parolee with an active search waiver filed against him.
“During my search, I located a green key chain with miscellaneous silver keys as well as a Chevrolet key fob in Timmerman’s front jean pocket,” Slajer wrote in her report. “The key fob was clean with no signs of mud or scratches and appeared to be brand new so I asked Timmerman what kind of vehicle he had. Timmerman looked at the key fob and stated ‘a Chevy.’”
Authorities believed the key fob went to a silver 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported as stolen Sunday morning.
According to a separate incident report, an Anna Lane resident called police just after 8 a.m. Sunday saying the vehicle was stolen out of his driveway. The 28-year-old Anna Lane resident said the truck belongs to his sister but that she parked it at his house while she was working out of town.
Timmerman, who was found walking around the Ed Speaker Road area, told police he’d walked to Conway from Mayflower.
“When I asked Timmerman how he got to Ed Speaker Road, he advised that he took a short cut but appeared nervous when I advised him that fields and forestry covered the entire south towards Mayflower,” the officer wrote in her report, adding that authorities soon confirmed the key fob went to the stolen truck.
Online records show the 32-year-old Franklin County man is scheduled to appear next on Oct. 26 for a plea and arraignment hearing in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
