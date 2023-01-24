Ten Hendrix College professors have been awarded Odyssey Professorships to fund specific projects that will engage students in active learning, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.

Each Odyssey Professorship carries an endowment to support two- or three-year faculty projects that create new engaged learning opportunities, such as internships and undergraduate research for students. The professorships are an extension of the Hendrix Odyssey Program, the college’s nationally recognized engaged learning initiative, the news release read. Individual faculty members or small groups of faculty members may apply on a competitive basis, and proposals are recommended by the Committee on Faculty.

