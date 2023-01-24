Ten Hendrix College professors have been awarded Odyssey Professorships to fund specific projects that will engage students in active learning, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.
Each Odyssey Professorship carries an endowment to support two- or three-year faculty projects that create new engaged learning opportunities, such as internships and undergraduate research for students. The professorships are an extension of the Hendrix Odyssey Program, the college’s nationally recognized engaged learning initiative, the news release read. Individual faculty members or small groups of faculty members may apply on a competitive basis, and proposals are recommended by the Committee on Faculty.
The new Odyssey Professorship recipients and their projects are:
Gabe Ferrer, Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science, was awarded the Dr. Brad P. Baltz & Reverend William B. Smith Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2025 for his project Computing Beyond Computers: Fine Arts and Robotics.
David Hales, Professor of Chemistry, was awarded the Thomas E. Goodwin Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2026 for his project Bio-Physical-Analytical Chemistry Research for Discovery and Discernment.
Courtney Hatch, Professor of Chemistry, and Brett Hill, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, were awarded the Nancy and Craig Wood Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2026 for their project Leadership in Environmental Analysis for the People (LEAP).
Ty Jaeger, Professor of English, and Maxine Payne, Professor of Art, were awarded the Isabelle Peregrin Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2024 for their project Audiovisual Arkansas: Citizen Storytellers.
Kim Maslin, Professor of Politics, was awarded the Bill and Connie Bowen Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2026 for her project Discovering First Ladies and Reconsidering Power.
Stacey Schwartzkopf, Associate Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, was awarded the Margaret Berry Hutton Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2026 for his project Empire’s Legacies – Peoples, Places, and Things in the Americas.
Andrew Schurko, Associate Professor of Biology, was awarded the Morris and Ann Henry Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2026 for his project Friend or Foe? Exploring the Dynamic Role of Microbes on Campus and in Our Lives.
Damon Spayde, Professor of Physics, was awarded the Julia Mobley Odyssey Professorship from 2023 to 2026 for his project Nuclear Physics at Hendrix.
“The eight awarded professorships represent an annual commitment of about $200,000. Furthermore, they continue Hendrix’s well-established tradition of providing out-of-the-classroom and out-of-the-box experiential learning opportunities to students across the academic disciplines,” Associate Provost for Engaged Learning Kiril Kolev said, per the news release. “We are fortunate to have faculty-designed projects that build bridges between the classroom and the broader local and global community, enrich life on campus and contribute significantly to student readiness for life after college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.