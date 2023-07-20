The Windgate Museum of Art (WMA) at Hendrix College is preparing to present “100 Faces of Conway,” an exclusive exhibition portrait project by local artist Faye Hedera. The opening reception, set for 5-7 p.m. on July 28, is free and open to the public, as are all of the museum’s exhibitions and programs, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college read.

This exhibition is the only time all 100 portraits will be displayed together. The works will remain on view until Aug. 30. Visitors are welcome during the WMA’s summer operating hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays from July 28 through Aug. 19, and Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning Aug. 22. Museum hours on these dates are from noon to 5 p.m.

