From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police reports
2 charged in connection to shooting
Two Conway residents have been charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 26.
Quandre L. Macon, 19, and Dishongh R. Ellis, 20, are each charged with five counts of conveyance of a terroristic act, which is a Class B felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of First Cross Over and Highway 365 on Oct. 26 regarding a shooting.
The two Conway residents are accused of “hanging out” from the passenger windows of a silver 2011 Hyundai Genesis and shooting rounds at a white Dodge Charger that had three people in it. The man driving the Charger told Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he recognized Macon and Ellis, aka “Shawn Shawn,” according to court documents.
Authorities were able to identify the two suspects after reviewing surveillance footage from the Beat’s Den gas station located off Highway 365 near Sidebottom Road. After reviewing the footage, authorities questioned a woman about the silver Hyundai. The report states the woman told police the vehicle belonged to Ellis’ juvenile girlfriend.
After contacting the juvenile’s mother, authorities went to the Taco Bell on Oak Street where Ellis’ girlfriend works to question the juvenile. The girl confirmed that both Macon and Ellis were in the silver Hyundai the night of the shooting, according to the report.
Along with the two adults and the juvenile who were in the vehicle Macon and Ellis reportedly shot at, authorities also identified a fourth victim in the case. The fourth victim “was outside in his backyard when his residence and vehicle were struck with gunfire” on Oct. 26.”
Formal charges were filed against Macon and Ellis on Nov. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Police respond to fight complaint, arrest parole absconder
A Fairfield Bay man wanted on a parole absconder warrant was arrested Oct. 29 after reportedly getting into a fight on the side of the interstate.
An Arkansas State Police trooper wad alerted of a fight in progress at 1:12 p.m. Oct. 29 near mile marker 127 on Interstate 40, according to a probable cause affidavit.
As the trooper pulled up to the scene, the report states he saw two men “attempting to change a flat tire.”
The man who had been driving the vehicle, 33-year-old Justin P. Hoffman, was a parolee wanted on an absconder warrant.
Trooper Carey L. Earls opted to search Hoffman’s vehicle after the 33-year-old Fairfield Bay man mentioned having “paraphernalia inside a red box inside the car,” according to the report.
The officer ultimately found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a digital scale in the box and arrested Hoffman due to the outstanding warrant along with the additional drug-related charge.
Online records show that Hoffman was formally charged Nov. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony and is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 23 for a plea and arraignment hearing.
