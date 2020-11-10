From Conway Police Department reports
Traffic stop leads to 1 arrest
A Conway man wanted on two fugitive warrants was arrested last month during a traffic stop.
Sgt. Tom Kennedy initially pulled over the silver Honda Accord in question after the driver ignored the flashing railroad warnings as a train approached the intersection of Harkrider and Robins streets, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to the officer’s report, once the railroad safety arms activated to block traffic from crossing Robins Street, the traffic light on Harkrider Street turned green and the officer proceeded forward in his unmarked unit. However, the woman driving the silver Honda “began driving around the railroad arms and into [the] intersection.”
“At this point, the train was very close to the intersection,” Kennedy’s report reads in part. “I had to hit my brakes and stop as the vehicle was approaching my passenger side of my vehicle. The vehicle stopped and I was able to get in front of it.”
From there, the officer stopped and turned on his blue lights, the report states.
The driver was identified as Tiffany Diann Brownfield, 29, of Conway.
The 29-year-old woman was cited for reportedly driving on a suspended license and for disobeying railroad signals. The woman’s vehicle was ultimately towed from the scene, the report states.
Floyd Jay Puttroff III, 25, of Conway was arrested following the traffic stop after authorities confirmed he had two felony fugitive warrants against him. According to the report, authorities had found “a marijuana smoking pipe” in Puttroff’s pockets upon his arrest. The 25-year-old Conway man also faces additional drug charges following the traffic stop after police reportedly found a meth pipe behind the passenger seat.
Puttroff first told police he didn’t know anything about the meth pipe but later said “it was passed to him by a male named John who was just dropped off at [the] probation/parole [office].”
2 facing drug charges after meth found in motel room
Authorities arrested two people who were staying at a local motel after reportedly finding methamphetamine and other paraphernalia in their room.
Samantha J. Streight, 32, of Maumelle and Floyd Dene Meeks Jr., 33, of North Little Rock are each charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, following the Oct. 31 incident.
According to an incident report, officer Haley Hudson walked up to speak with the Streight and Meeks after she noticed a suspicious vehicle parked outside America’s Best Value Inn & Suites at 3:54 a.m. on Oct. 31. The officer noted in her report that the two were sitting in the vehicle in question and immediately “ducted their heads” when the saw the officer.
As she walked up to the vehicle, the officer said that Meeks stepped out and attempted to approach her.
“From my training and experience, I know individuals to frequently do this in an attempt to distract officers and keep them from discovering illegal contraband. However, despite his actions, the passenger’s window of the Suzuki was down and I was immediately assaulted by the distinct, overpowering odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” Hudson’s report reads in part. “There were no other potential sources nearby that the odor could have been stemming from.”
Meeks reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle but said “there was none left.”
Due to the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and because Meeks was on parole with a search waiver filed against him, authorities opted to search his vehicle and motel room. According to the report, authorities did not find any contraband in the vehicle but did find about 4 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana and glass pipes in Meeks’ room.
Authorities did not search Streight’s personal items because she did not have a search waiver on file. However, because the contraband was found “in common areas,” the report states both were charged.
