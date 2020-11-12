From Conway Police Department reports
Shoplifting complaint leads to police chase
A Pope County man is behind bars after reportedly leading Conway police on a chase on Sunday before knocking on doors and refusing to leave a neighborhood in Conway County on Monday.
Colin Christopher Squire, 42, of Russellville is charged with fleeing, a Class D felony, and driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor, after reportedly fleeing a Sunday traffic stop.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to a shoplifting complaint at Academy Sports on Sunday and the gray 2012 Nissan Maxima that Squire was driving was believed to be the vehicle the “main suspect” fled in.
Officer Brandon Huff pulled over the suspect vehicle near the intersection of South Amity Road and Dave Ward Drive. However, as he ran the information for Squire and Allison McNeese, who was in the passenger seat, Squire reportedly sped off from the traffic stop.
At this point, the officer noted in his report that he chased after the vehicle and notified the dispatch center he was in a pursuit with the Nissan Maxima.
“At one point, Squire went into westbound traffic to pass a vehicle, and a vehicle had to swerve on to the shoulder to avoid a wreck, this showed Squire had indifference to life while trying to evade apprehension,” Huff’s report reads in part.
Eventually, the report states the officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle and was forced to cancel the pursuit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a BOLO, or a be-on-the-lookout alert, was issued for the silver Nissan. The next day, a Conway County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Squire.
The 42-year-old was arrested after authorities received several complaints that he was “knocking on doors [and] refusing to leave the area” in a Conway County neighborhood.
Online records show that Squire is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Nov. 23 for a plea and arraignment hearing.
