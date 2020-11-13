From Mayflower Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
NLR man crashes stolen car, runs from police
A North Little Rock man is behind bars in the county jail after reportedly crashing a stolen vehicle in Mayflower and running from police.
Mayflower officers were alerted on Nov. 2 that someone had crashed into a residence in the North View subdivision. According to the incident report, the man who crashed the vehicle immediately took off running after crashing the vehicle.
The suspect was described as a bald, white man who was wearing a camouflage coat, dark pants and had a backpack with him.
Officers soon confirmed the vehicle in question had been reported as stolen as they began searching for the suspect who fled, the report states.
One of the officers soon spotted someone who matched the suspect’s description near the Shannon Square shopping center.
“The individual was seen coming from the wooded area behind the shopping center,” the officer’s report reads in part. “He had stopped behind [two] trash dumpsters next to Subway Sandwich Shop.”
As soon as the suspect saw the officer, he reportedly took off running toward Highway 365.
“He ran through the grass ditch, crossing Hwy 365 in traffic,” the report reads in part. “On-coming vehicles stopped as the man ran into the traffic, attempting to evade officers.”
Eventually, the report states officers caught up to 23-year-old Shelton Reed Dickerson when the “thick brush” leading into the woods blocked his path.
The 23-year-old North Little Rock man reportedly had several small hand tools, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine in his pockets when he was arrested.
Authorities also found an HP laptop case lying near Dickerson’s backpack. According to the report, police found two glass pipes and a Pulaski County School District HP laptop inside the backpack. The laptop was registered under the same name as the vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Online records show that Dickerson was charged with theft by receiving, a Class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; fleeing on foot, a Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, a Class C misdemeanor; following the incident.
The North Little Rock man is currently behind bars in the county jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Nov. 23 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Man with warrants arrested after walking up to crash scene
A Greenbrier man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies was arrested earlier this month after he walked up to a crash scene.
Authorities initially were called to the 1490 block of Highway 65 North shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 7 regarding a crash where someone possibly was injured, according to an incident report.
By the time Faulkner County deputy Timothy Johnson pulled up to the crash scene, a Damascus Police Department was already on scene. The two began “working the injury accident” when and “older black gentlemen walked up to the scene trying to enter the scene.”
At this point, the Damascus officer asked the Faulkner County deputy to detain the man “because she was aware that [Millard M. Morris] had multiple active warrants out for his arrest,” the report states.
Johnson confirmed through the dispatch center that Morris had warrants issued against him from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier Police Department and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, authorities searched the 78-year-old Greenbrier man’s pockets after he was handcuffed and found a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine in it as well as another bag with seven “small, white unidentifiable pills” in it.
Morris was arrested and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, following the incident.
Online records show the 78-year-old Greenbrier man is scheduled to appear next on Nov. 23 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
