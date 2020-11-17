From University of Central Arkansas Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Police find meth, pills under Alma man's shirt
A Crawford County man is behind bars after a University of Central Arkansas police officer reportedly found meth and other drug paraphernalia hidden under his shirt.
Cordaro Freddrick Reid, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, a Class B felony; possession of a depressant with purpose to deliver, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; no liability insurance, an unclassified misdemeanor, an unclassified misdemeanor; an an equipment violation, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the Nov. 7 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a UCA officer opted to pull over the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that Reid was driving around 9:45 p.m. Nov. 7 after noticing the vehicle’s right brake light was out.
When asked for his driver’s license, Reid reportedly told officer Shad Foley that he did not have his license with him and that he was headed to pick up the vehicle’s owner, adding that because the vehicle was not his, he did not know where the insurance and registration paperwork was.
The officer asked Reid if his driver’s license was valid, and Reid claimed it was. However, the report states the officer soon found out Reid was a parolee who had a suspended driver’s license and active search waiver filed against him.
At this point, the report states authorities decided to search the vehicle as well as Reid’s pockets. Prior to the search, the 32-year-old Alma man told police the vehicle’s owner had a medical marijuana card and that she also had a glass pipe in the vehicle.
Before police searched the vehicle in question, the report states one of the officers noticed there was a beer can in the front cup holder.
According to the affidavit, officers on scene did not find anything other than the marijuana pipe Reid warned them of in the Grand Cherokee. Just before officers searched his pockets, the report states Reid cautioned authorities about a knife he had.
After taking the knife out of Reid’s pockets, the report states officers found a butane torch lighter in the man’s front right pocket. They also found other contraband under his shirt.
“While pressing against Reid’s lower back with the palm of my hand, I felt an abnormally large bulge under his jacket,” Foley wrote in his report. “I then raised the jacket to see a small shoulder bag hanging off of Reid’s right shoulder. The bag’s strap was above Reid’s shoulder and buckled under the jacket.”
The report states police also found a glass pipe in one of Reid’s pockets.
According to the report, authorities found 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and 81 ecstasy pills in the bag Reid had. Reid claimed the bag was not his, saying he “had just been with a female who had given him the bag and that he did not know what was in it.”
Online records show that Reid was ultimately arrested following the incident and that he is currently behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond awaiting a Nov. 23 plea and arraignment hearing.
Sex offender fails to report upon release from jail
A Faulkner County man is wanted after reportedly failing to meet with his probation officer upon being released from the county jail as required under Arkansas sex offender laws.
Ricky Lynn St. John, 51, was formally charged Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court with failure to register as a sex offender, a Class C felony, following the alleged violation.
Court documents indicate that St. John had been released Oct. 26 from the Faulkner County Detention Center following two separate alleged failure to register violations. Arkansas law mandates that a registered sex offender must report to their probation officer five days upon their release from jail or from the date they were sentenced.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the 51-year-old Faulkner County man should have reported to his probation officer with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office by Nov. 5 but did not do so.
Online records show that St. John is listed as a Level 3 sex offender after he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in July 2011. The Faulkner County man was found guilty of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl who was staying the night at his home.
The 51-year-old man has previously been convicted of violating sex offender registration requirements, according to court documents.
