From Conway Police Department reports
Alexander resident gives chase after stealing vehicle
An Alexander man is behind bars in the county jail after reportedly stealing a vehicle from a Conway gas station and leading police on a chase last week.
Jesse Lee Blundell, 39, was charged with theft of property, a Class D felony; fleeing, a Class D felony; and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor; following the Nov. 10 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities were alerted shortly before 9:30 p.m. Nov. 10 that someone had stolen a red Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Hess gas station parking lot.The vehicle’s owner was riding with a friend and following the stolen vehicle, keeping police updated on where the person who stole it was headed.
A Conway officer caught up to the suspect vehicle near the east Interstate 40 on-ramp off Central Landing. However, the suspect reportedly refused to stop.
“I activated my blue lights in order to initiate a traffic stop but instead of pulling to the side of the road, the driver of the Jeep continued at speeds ranging from 65 to 75 [mph] and did not show any indication of having an intent to stop,” officer Hudson’s report reads in part. “After activating my sirens, the Jeep rapidly pulled in front of an 18-wheeler and attempted to slow down, but I was able to successfully place my unit behind it instead of passing it as I believe the driver hoped I would.”
The chase continued at speeds reaching more than 90 mph along Interstate 40 until Arkansas State Police troopers were able to intervene near the 150 mile marker near North Little Rock. The ASP conducted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver and Blunell ultimately crashed into a concrete, median divider.
According to the report, the Alexander man had a Coach purse “wrapped around his torso” when he was arrested. The purse was in “rough condition” and filled with “a large amount of old, unreadable receipts.”
Blundell reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle in Conway and said he found the purse in a dumpster.
The 39-year-old Alexander man remained behind bars in lieu of a $20,000 bond on Wednesday awaiting a Nov. 23 plea and arraignment hearing in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Complaint leads to drug arrest
A Greenbrier man was arrested on drug-related charges last week following a complaint from another motorist who said the man attempted to run them off the roadway.
The person who called police described the suspect vehicle as “an old, rusty blue car,” according to an incident report.
Authorities were alerted the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive.
Officer Morgan Norris spotted the suspect vehicle — a light blue Grand Marquis — in the parking lot and attempted to talk to the man sitting behind the wheel. However, the report states the officer “had to shine [his] flashlight in the vehicle and knock multiple times to get [the man’s] attention.”
The man driving the vehicle, 32-year-old Richard Christian Meron of Greenbrier, avoided making eye contact with the officer and “was very hesitant to talk.” The report states there was also a “small child” in the back seat.
“Due to his mannerisms and extreme state of alertness, I believed Meron to be under the influence of a possible controlled substance,” Norris wrote in his report, adding that the person who initially called police alerted the dispatch center that they also believed Meron was under the influence.
Because the 32-year-old Greenbrier man had an active search waiver filed against him, the report states authorities on scene opted to search his vehicle. During the search, authorities reportedly found methamphetamine in a cigarette box as well two pipes — one appeared to have a “crystal-like residue” in it and the other was broken and appeared to have marijuana residue in it.
Meron was ultimately arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class a misdemeanor; following the incident. The Greenbrier man’s vehicle was released to the child’s mother, who had been inside shopping when police initially pulled up to question Meron.
