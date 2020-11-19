From Conway Police Department reports
Mother accused of ramming vehicle into another woman's car
A Conway woman is charged in an aggravated assault case after reportedly ramming her vehicle into another woman’s car earlier this week.
Ebony Marie Grayson, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, which is a Class D felony, along with one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving; a Class B misdemeanor; following the incident in question.
According to an incident report, authorities were called out Monday to a residence on South Ash Street regarding a disturbance between a woman and her child’s father.
When officer John Fitzhugh pulled up to the residence in question, Grayson walked up saying a woman driving a yellow Volkswagen Beetle dragged her with the vehicle.
“Grayson advised she wanted to know who the female [in the vehicle] was so she ran up to the vehicle and grabbed the door handle as the vehicle was starting to pull away,” the officer wrote in his report. “Grayson advised she was dragged a short distance across the pavement before letting go and falling to the pavement.”
Officer Ivan Cortes also responded to the South Ash Street residence on the day in question and spoke with the father of Grayson’s child.
The man told police that Grayson was at the apartment to pick up their child when the woman driving the Volkswagen pulled up. At this point, the man said he and Grayson started to argue and that Grayson “demanded to know who the female driver was.”
The man told the officer that as he and the other woman left, Grayson chased after them in her vehicle and rear-ended the Volkswagen at least four times.
A witness also told police he saw Grayson chase after the yellow vehicle and ram her vehicle into it multiple times. According to the report, Grayson’s child was in the vehicle with her as she chased after the other vehicle.
Online records show that Grayson was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 10:07 p.m. Monday and that she posted bond about two hours later.
Seatbelt violation leads to drug paraphernalia arrest
A Conway man was arrested Tuesday after authorities reportedly found a suspected meth pipe in his vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer Trevor Hardy was leaving the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on Tuesday when he pulled up behind a white Ford Crown Victoria and noticed the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Officer Hardy opted to pull over the vehicle in question as it was headed east on Oak Street.
As he told 47-year-old Christopher Shaun Morris the reason for the traffic stop, the officer “noticed a strong odor of paint fumes.” According to the report, Morris said it smelled strongly of paint because “he had been painting a sign of his father.”
The report states the officer soon found out Morris had a warrant against him issued out of Conway County when he asked the 47-year-old if he could search his pockets as well as his vehicle.
While police searched Morris’ vehicle, they reportedly found a pipe with methamphetamine residue in it under the driver’s seat.
The 47-year-old man was arrested on scene and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and no seatbelt, a violation, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.