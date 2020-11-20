From Arkansas State Police and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Passenger arrested on drug charges
A Franklin County woman is behind bars in the county jail after police reportedly found multiple packages of methamphetamine and crack cocaine in her purse.
Cathy Michelle Wewer, 48, of Ozark was charged with delivery of meth cocaine, a Class Y felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; following a Nov. 13 traffic stop.
Trooper Corey L. Earls pulled over the blue Chevrolet Silverado that Wewer was riding in at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 13 for an improper lane usage violation, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Wewer was sleeping in the passenger seat when Earls pulled over the driver near the 138 mile marker. Because the trooper could smell marijuana and the driver was a parolee with an active search waiver filed against her, the report states Earls decided to search the vehicle.
When searching the vehicle, the trooper reportedly found drugs and other paraphernalia in Wewer’s purse.
According to the report, authorities found 15 baggies with 5 ounces of methamphetamine in each of them, as well as 13 6-ounce packages of marijuana, 6 grams of crack cocaine, two LSD stamps, several pills, an “unknown yellow powder substance,” and multiple pipes in the purse.
Online records show that as of Friday, the Ozark woman remained behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center awaiting a Dec. 14 plea and arraignment hearing.
FCSO arrests Conway man
A Conway man who reportedly had 8 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets was arrested following a Nov. 13 traffic stop.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joshua Lavrinc pulled over a vehicle on Nov. 13 after noticing the vehicle’s right rear tail light was out. As he pulled up behind the vehicle in question, the deputy said he also realized the vehicle’s license plate light was also out.
The deputy noted in his report that he could see the driver, 44-year-old Mitchell L. Null “moving around in the driver seat” before he walked up to the vehicle.
“While speaking with Mr. Null, he asked if he could exit the vehicle and show me the issue he was having with his tail light,” the deputy’s report reads in part.
At one point, the Conway man gave the deputy the OK to go to his vehicle and grab his phone to get his insurance information. While grabbing Null’s phone, the report states the deputy spotted a digital scale that appeared to have methamphetamine residue on it. According to the report, Null had also told the deputy he was on parole and was previously convicted of drug-related charges.
The report also states that Null “was fidgeting with his pants” while talking to the deputy.
Authorities decided to search Null’s pockets and his vehicle. According to the report, they found two bags with suspected methamphetamine and $448 in the Conway man’s pockets. The suspected methamphetamine collectively weighed in at 8 grams.
Online records show that Null is scheduled to appear on Dec. 14 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
