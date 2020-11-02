From Arkansas State Police reports
Charges filed in fatal crash
A Vilonia man is charged with negligent homicide following a fatal crash that happened in early August.
Matthew A. Gonzales, 27, was formally charged last week in Faulkner County Circuit Court with negligent homicide, a Class B felony, in connection to an Aug. 6 crash.
According to a fatal crash report, Gonzales was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line on Highway 64 near Sherry Drive and struck a man on a motorcycle.
Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were in the center turn lane along Highway 64 waiting to turn into the Sixty 4 Country Store when Gonzales swerved into the turn lane, the fatal crash report states. After the Vilonia man swerved into the turn lane, the two men on the motorcycles hit their brakes, causing the 60-year-old Coal Hill man on the 2014 Harley Davidson to strike the back of the other 2018 Harley Davidson.
At this point, the report states the 2018 motorcycle rolled over and was lying partially in another traffic lane when Gonzales’ truck collided with it and the 41-year-old man driving it.
After he hit the motorcycle ad the man driving it, the report states Gonzales “got out of his vehicle to check on the victim” when another vehicle passing by “collided with the victim and [Gonzales].”
Timothy White, 41, of Mulberry, who was driving the 2018 Harley Davidson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas State Police trooper noted Gonzales smelled strongly of alcohol following the crash.
Meth, pipe found under passenger's seat
A Perryville man was arrested following a traffic stop in late-October after an Arkansas State Police trooper reportedly found suspected methamphetamine under his seat.
Trooper Corey L. Earls initially pulled over a white 2009 Nissan Sentra around 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 regarding a license plate violation, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When running the driver and all passengers’ information, the report states the trooper found out Robert M. Inman, 39, had an outstanding parole revocation warrant issued against him. Because of the warrant, Inman was arrested.
After the 39-year-old Perryville man was asked to step out of the vehicle, the report states the trooper on scene asked the driver, Angela Lynn Hough, if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
“Yep,” she reportedly replied.
At this point, the trooper searched the vehicle. The trooper ultimately found “a prescription bottle containing approximately 0.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe [with] methamphetamine residue wrapped up in a mask [that was] stuffed under the seat.”
Online records show that Inman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the incident.
