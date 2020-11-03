From Conway Police Department reports
Conway man accused of threatening others with gun
A Conway man is accused of pointing a gun at and threatening two people at the Oakwood Village Trailer Park on Oct. 25.
Rodney D. Wilkerson, 51, is charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class D felony; aggravated assault, a Class D felony; and first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; following the incident in question.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities were called shortly before 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to the Oakwood Village Trailer Park after a woman said Wilkerson pointed a handgun at her. The woman also said the 51-year-old had pointed the gun at her son.
The woman, her son and another man who was on scene all appeared to be intoxicated when authorities arrived on scene.
Wilkerson was also standing in the doorway of the residence in question when police arrived, the report states.
As the 51-year-old stood on the porch, one of the officers said he noticed there was a pistol in one of Wilkerson’s pockets.
The woman who called police claimed Wilkerson threatened her family, and her son told police Wilkerson had walked into their trailer and “waved” around a pistol, according to the affidavit.
Wilkerson was arrested on scene and has since posted a $15,000 bond, according to online records.
The 51-year-old Conway man is scheduled to appear Nov. 9 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Two Perry County residents were arrested on multiple drug-related charges last week following a traffic stop near Ruth Doyle Middle School.
Brandon Wayne Story, 31, and Nikina Marie Allen, 33, both of Bigelow were each charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; following the Oct. 26 traffic stop. Online records show that Allen was also charged with having fictitious tags and not having liability insurance following the incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Conway officer pulled over the gray Chevrolet pickup truck that Allen was driving on the day in question because it appeared the tags on the license plate were fictitious. The officer had run the vehicle’s license plate number after it appeared the driver had turned onto a dead-end street to purposefully avoid him.
The officer also noted in his report that Allen, who claimed she was lost and trying to get back to her Perry County home, seemed nervous. Story, who reportedly avoided eye contact with the officer, also appeared nervous, according to the report.
At one point, the report states Allen gave authorities permission to search the vehicle in question.
While searching the vehicle, police reportedly found a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine in it as well as two other bags that had “marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia” in them.
Allen and Story both denied knowing drugs or any other paraphernalia was in the vehicle, the report states.
