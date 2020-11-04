From search warrant affidavits filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court
Binders with meth instructions found in Quitman home
Authorities seized firearms and binders with instructions on how to make methamphetamine from a Quitman residence on Oct. 23.
A 20th Judicial Drug Task Force agent sought a search warrant for a residence on Brewer Hill off Highway 107 in conjunction with an investigation the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office was heading.
According to the search warrant affidavit, a Cleburne County deputy had launched an investigation against Brandon Brewer of Quitman, who owns a business in Cleburne County but lives in Faulkner County. After the Quitman man was arrested in Malvern early in the morning on Oct. 23, local authorities sought a search warrant to see if Brewer had methamphetamine hidden at his house.
Police suspected the Quitman man could have drugs at his residence given the large quantity of methamphetamine — about 8 pounds — he had with him when he was pulled over in Malvern by an Arkansas State Police trooper on Oct. 23, the affidavit states.
“Brewer also had in his possession a firearm and a large unknown amount of U.S. currency that was seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration,” the affidavit reads in part. “After speaking with Field Agents from [the] DEA, information was given that Brewer had purchased a very large quantity of Ether from a local parts store in Cleburne County, Arkansas which is commonly used in conversion labs in the methamphetamine manufacturing process for distribution.”
Online records show the search warrant was conducted at Brewer’s residence at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 23 after Circuit Judge H.G. Foster approved the search warrant request. Authorities completed the search by 2:27 p.m. and seized two handguns, a backpack with 11 magazines, two binders “containing paperwork on how to manufacture methamphetamine” as well as four motorcycle jackets as evidence, according to the search warrant inventory list.
Property owner finds meth lab in shed
The Mayflower Police Department seized half a gallon of liquid meth and several other items believed to be part of a suspected at-home meth lab operation at a rental property on Robin Drive.
Authorities were alerted of the possible meth lab operation at a residence in the 10 block of Robin Drive on Oct. 26 after the property owner said he found the suspicious items in a shed on the property, according to a search warrant affidavit.
The property owner told Mayflower police he went to the property in question to repair a broken window when he “smelled a very strong chemical odor coming from the storage shed.”
At this point, the property owner said he walked over to the shed and opened the door because it was unlocked.
“He stated that [he] opened the door and was immediately overwhelmed by the strong odor,” Sgt. Doug Hunter wrote in his search warrant request. “He told me that he had seen pictures of meth labs on the news and internet and believed it was possible that the building was being used for that purpose.”
The officer went to the residence in question because he was concerned of the potential dangers associated with clandestine methamphetamine labs. The affidavit states that once he conducted a “cursory check,” the officer requested a district judge to approve a search warrant.
Once District Judge David L. Reynolds had approved the search warrant request, the Mayflower officer conducted a search warrant on Oct. 27 at the residence in question.
According to the search warrant inventory list, police seized:
- Seven hydrogen chloride generators.
- Six containers of bilayer liquid.
- Two containers of suspected red phosphorus.
- Eight glasses with “an unknown clear liquid.”
- One half gallon of suspected liquid meth.
- An electric hotplate.
- A coffee pot “with dark stains consistent with methamphetamine processing.”
- One digital scale.
- A plate with suspected methamphetamine residue on it.
- Two plastic bags with a “dark-colored wet paste” in them.
- Used match boxes missing their striker plates.
- Suspected lithium metal.
- Containers of lye.
- Toluene.
- Acetone.
- Drain cleaners.
- About 50 used coffee filters.
- Glassware.
- Plastic baggies.
- Four pipes and about 4 grams of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.