From Conway Police Department reports
Police find meth in vehicle
A Vilonia man was arrested on Oct. 24 after authorities reportedly found what they believed to be methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Authorities began looking for 44-year-old Owen Wade Pool’s vehicle after receiving complaints that he was driving “all over the road” near Sturgis Road, according to an incident report.
Another motorist who called police told officials he saw the vehicle in question nearly cause two head-on collisions.
Authorities searched along Dave Ward Drive and Donaghey Avenue but did not initially spot the vehicle in question, the report states. However, a University of Central Arkansas officer soon alerted a Conway Police Department officer that he’d attempted to stop the suspect vehicle “but did not pursue far due to safety concerns.”
“I then started heading south on Hogan [Lane] approaching Reedy road when I saw a vehicle that matched the reckless driver,” officer Deon Clay wrote in his report. “I then turned around and caught up to the vehicle in a safe manner.”
According to the report, Pool attempted to step out of his vehicle when the officer pulled him over. Officer Clay said he instructed the 44-year-old to stay in the vehicle and hand over his driver’s license and insurance information.
Pool seemed “very confused” and also had “glossy red eyes,” the report states.
The report also states authorities conducted an HGN field sobriety test on Pool and had a K-9 conduct a free air sniff around his vehicle. Officers on scene searched Pool’s vehicle after the K-9 alerted police it detected the smell of narcotics, the report states.
While searching the vehicle, police reportedly found a blue container that had a crystal-like substance that later tested positive “for meth/cocaine.”
Pool was ultimately charged with possession of drug paraphernalia to conceal methamphetamine, a Class D felony, following the incident.
Resident accused in threat case
A Conway man is now charged in a terroristic threatening case following an incident that reportedly happened in June.
Mark Dwain Lewis, 48, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, following a June 20 incident. Online records show the formal felony case was filed Oct. 27 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
Lewis is accused of threatening an Oakwood Village Trailer Park with two bricks, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A man who lives at the trailer park called police on the day in question to file a report against Lewis after the 48-year-old reportedly threatened to “cave in” his head with two bricks.
The man who called police said he and his girlfriend heard a loud noise when they noticed the 48-year-old was outside kicking a plastic container in the street. The man who called police said he confronted Lewis and asked him to stop, noting the couple had children sleeping in a nearby bedroom.
Lewis “became angry and started to scream and swear” at the other man, according to the report.
“At this point, [the man’s girlfriend] came out on the porch to see what was going on and saw Lewis go over to [the] next trailer over and grab two bricks from the garden. Lewis then yelled that he would cave in [the man’s] head with the bricks,” the affidavit reads in part.
According to the report, a neighbor was able to help identify Lewis.
