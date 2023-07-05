Eleven local children recently graduated from the inaugural Faulkner County Youth Law Enforcement Academy.
The academy began this year as a result of a partnership between Chief Deputy Chad Wooley and Life Scout Garrett Fisher. The 2023 graduates are Fisher, Chase Roberson, Noah Burningham, Nathaniel Pate, Genevieve Puchta, Cutter Harris, Mina Cavanaugh, Bryson Baker, Alison Branscum, Adelaide Huff and Levi Pruett.
In addition to receiving certificates, each graduate took a youth law enforcement oath, developed by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office. The oath reads as follows: “I, ______, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will obey all laws and rules given to me; I will protect the innocent, defenseless, and weak; I will treat others with kindness and the utmost respect; and I will conduct myself in a respectable manner at all times to the best of my ability.”
Special awards were presented to several of the graduates for their achievement in academy activities. Fisher was presented with a badge honoring his efforts in developing the youth academy.
Challenge coins were presented to graduates who had served as class leaders for various activities. Finally, three trophies were presented to graduates earning top placement in events.
Branscum was awarded the Top Shot trophy; Pate was awarded the Physical Agility Testing trophy; and Cavanaugh was awarded the Top Recruit trophy.
“Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express our deepest appreciation to the following businesses, whose sponsorship of academy events, food, and awards, made the Faulkner County Youth Law Enforcement Academy possible: Cardinal Investment Group, Subway, Splash, Taco Local, Wilcox Family Funeral Home, Ol’ Bart Southern Eats and Dominos,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
