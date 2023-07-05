Eleven local children recently graduated from the inaugural Faulkner County Youth Law Enforcement Academy.

The academy began this year as a result of a partnership between Chief Deputy Chad Wooley and Life Scout Garrett Fisher. The 2023 graduates are Fisher, Chase Roberson, Noah Burningham, Nathaniel Pate, Genevieve Puchta, Cutter Harris, Mina Cavanaugh, Bryson Baker, Alison Branscum, Adelaide Huff and Levi Pruett.

