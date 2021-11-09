Eleven young women will compete for the title of Miss University of Central Arkansas 2022 on Nov. 19 in Reynolds Performance Hall on the UCA Campus.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Whitney Williams, Miss Arkansas 2021; Hannah Hagerman, Miss UCA 2020 and 2021, and her princess Kennedy Hyatt; the Alpha Sigma Alpha Phoenix Dancers; and Kerry Hawkins Hymas. Maddi Finn, Miss Arkansas’ Princess, will be introduced and assist with awards. Leo Cummings, III, will be Master of Ceremonies for the competition.
The young women vying for the title of Miss University of Central Arkansas 2022 are:
Bailey Doss from Berryville, Arkansas, is the 19-year-old daughter of Renea Doss. She is a sophomore nursing major and will be playing the clarinet for her talent. Bailey is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and The Bear Den and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Inclusion and Involvement.”
Mattison Gafner, is a 19-year-old sophomore journalism major with emphasis in broadcast and public relations and will be singing for her talent. She is from Vilonia, Arkansas, and her parents are Steven and Tracy Gafner. Mattison is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Awareness for First Responders.”
Isabelle Grace Horton, from Marshall, Arkansas, is a 19-year-old sophomore marketing major. She will be performing a jazz dance for her talent. Isabelle’s Social Impact Initiative is titled “More Than Just a Body.” She is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and her parents are Shawn and Laura Horton.
Jacey Howerton, is a 20-year-old sophomore public relations major from Berryville, Arkansas. She will be singing for her talent and is sponsored by Delta Zeta Sorority. Her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Every Child Deserves a Champion” and her parents are Craig and Mindy Hicks and Danny and Kristi Howerton.
Nia Kelley, from North Little Rock, Arkansas, is an 18-year-old freshman vocal performance major. She will be singing for her talent. Nia is sponsored by designer/stylist Korto Momolu. Her parents are Naaman and Tamara Kelley and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Creatively Intelligent through Performing Arts.”
Emma Park is a 20-year-old junior psychology and pre-occupational therapy major. She is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and Sigma Nu Fraternity and will be dancing for her talent. Emma’s Social Impact Initiative is titled “The A’s of Becoming an Ally for Female Adolescents Struggling with Mental Illness.” She is from Somerville, Tennessee, and her parents are Charles and Donna Park.
Bailey Jade Riley, from White Hall, Arkansas, is an 18-year-old freshman Business major. She will be performing a tap dance for her talent and her Social Impact Initiative is “Alzheimer’s Awareness.” Bailey’s parents are Kenny and Amber Riley and she is sponsored by Sigma Kappa Sorority.
Shalexis Shelton is a 22-year-old, occupational therapy graduate student from Camden, Arkansas. She will perform a tap dance for her talent. Her parents are Greg and Sharon Golden and Michael Shelton. Shalexis is sponsored by family and friends and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “S.H.I.N.E. a Light on Mental Health.”
Kaitlyn Smith, from Springdale, Arkansas, is a 19-year-old sophomore pre-nursing major. She will be speed painting for her talent and sponsored by Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Kaitlyn’s parents are Patrick and Taura Smith and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Support for Families and Patients with Scoliosis.”
Caroline Taylor is a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in Nursing from White Hall, Arkansas. She is performing a tap dance for her talent and is sponsored by Donna Evans Photography and Irby’s Dance Studio. Her parents are Joe and Carol Taylor and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Embracing the Battle Together.”
Alivia Williams, from Conway, Arkansas, is a 20-year-old junior exercise science and pre-occupational therapy major. She will be singing for her talent and is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Alivia’s parents are Alan and Kris Williams and her Social Impact Initiative is titled “Living a Balanced Life.”
Each contestant competes individually in four phases of competition: private interview, on-stage interview/social impact statement, talent, and red carpet attire. The winner will receive a $6,000 tuition scholarship to UCA and over $7,500 in other awards and prizes. Additional cash scholarships totaling $4,550 will be given to competitors for a variety of awards and achievements.
Masks are required for this event and tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. the day of the competition in the lobby of Reynolds Performance Hall. General admission seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for UCA students, staff and faculty with an ID, $5 for children 12 and under, and $10 for the general public. Miss UCA Program Books will be available for $5. Miss UCA and Miss Arkansas will be available before the competition for autographs.
The Miss UCA Scholarship Competition has been sponsored for the past 25 years by The Miss UCA Competition Association and Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and was named the “Miss Arkansas Local Preliminary Pageant of the Year” in 2015 and 2016 by the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.