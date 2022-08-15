The Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating 11 shootings that occurred over the weekend.
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, authorities had accounted for three deaths and three people wounded who were still being treated at that time.
The shootings occurred at:
1:37 p.m. Saturday at 9401 Mabelvale Cutoff, no injuries.
1:53 p.m. Saturday at 4022 Frazier Pike, one person wounded.
7:20 p.m. Saturday, one person killed at the 900 block of South Rodney Parham.
12:58 p.m. Sunday, one person killed at Frazier Pike and 3M Road.
2:39 p.m. Sunday, one person injured at Interstate 30 (eastbound) and 65th Street.
2:44 p.m. Sunday, one person injured at Interstate 440 (northbound), near Springer Street.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, at least three shootings, beginning at Interstate 630 (westbound) near the Big Rock interchange, followed by an incident near I-630 and Shackelford, then moving toward the intersection of Markham Street and Bowman, no injuries reported.
Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, a shooting at 13111 West Markham, no injuries reported.
5:14 p.m. Sunday, a shooting inside a convenience store at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff, one person was killed and another was critically wounded.
“Presently the investigating law enforcement agencies are working to determine what connection, if any, the shooting incidents might be connected,” ASP spokesman Bill Sadler said.
So far, police have linked the west Little Rock intersection shooting and the convenience store killing, police said Monday.
At 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Roosevelt Road and State Street, two people were taken into custody following a pursuit involving state police troopers. The individuals are believed to be connected to at least one of the shooting incidents, Sadler said. No further details about the suspects were provided as of press time Monday.
“Following the incidents Sunday, special agents from the state police, along with detectives from Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have unified their efforts to share information and investigate all the shooting incidents,” Sadler said.
None of the identities of the people killed in the shootings were released as of press time Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
