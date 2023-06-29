St. Joseph Church Youth Faith Formation Director Kaitlyn Hartman organized the Vacation Bible School that took place earlier this summer.

She submitted her assessment of this well-received event, writing: “From June 20 to June 23, St. Joseph’s youth department hosted its annual Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme was [titled] ‘Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.’ It was a major success with 112 students from grades kindergarten-fourth grade in attendance as well as 60 volunteers aged fifth grade and up.

