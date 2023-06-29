St. Joseph Church Youth Faith Formation Director Kaitlyn Hartman organized the Vacation Bible School that took place earlier this summer.
She submitted her assessment of this well-received event, writing: “From June 20 to June 23, St. Joseph’s youth department hosted its annual Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme was [titled] ‘Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.’ It was a major success with 112 students from grades kindergarten-fourth grade in attendance as well as 60 volunteers aged fifth grade and up.
“Throughout the week, students had the opportunity to sing, dance, learn Bible stories, work on crafts, play outside and have some tasty treats. Students learned about Joseph and his coat of many colors as well as 5 main bible points: God loves you no matter what, God is with you everywhere, God is in charge, God is stronger than anything and God is surprising. We even had a surprise visit every day from our silly friend Cliff Towers (aka Fr. Taryn Whittington).
“On the last day of VBS, students and family members gathered as students put on a program for the parish, singing their best songs from VBS. Following the program, students and families got together for a cookout on church grounds followed by a fun blow-up water slide day for the students. We had a fun week teaching students about the love of God.”
