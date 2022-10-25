Community members from around Conway gathered for the Bookcase Literacy Banquet at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School on Oct. 20 to benefit the Kiwanis Club of Conway’s Bookcase Project.
The banquet, the 13th the club has hosted and the first since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, raised money for the Kiwanis Club to build 50 bookcases for preschoolers enrolled in CAPCA’s Conway Head Start Program. As part of the event, attendees donated new or lightly-used books in boxes around the middle school cafeteria. Those books, and others the Kiwanis Club can buy with the proceeds from the Oct. 20 event, will go into the preschoolers’ personalized bookcases.
Arkansas State Education Secretary Johnny Key gave the keynote address at the banquet. Speaking about the project’s founder, Jim Davidson, Key said that Davidson’s project helps to set about achieving an important goal, “putting books in the hands and homes of children.”
“Through the Bookcase Project, countless children have received a gift that holds a special place in their home,” Key said. “It’s a gift that opens up the world, it sparks their imagination and offers a vision beyond any limitations they may have and sets them on a pathway to future success.
Key said because of people like Davidson and the attendees in the room who benefitted the project, the children who receive bookcases “have a better future, and because of that, we can become a better community.”
As part of the night’s festivities, Conway Kiwanis gave Davidson a plaque in recognition of his service and the project, with Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project Chair Richard Plotkin describing Davidson as “championing the cause of literacy.”
Davidson also spoke at the event. Talking about the project’s foundation, Davidson became emotional and spoke on the idea that “to serve others is a noble cause.”
“When you serve other people, there’s no greater blessing in all your life than the feeling that you get when you know you’ve done something for someone else,” Davidson said, listing off the names of influential people who helped the project succeed in its earliest days.
Later in his remarks, Davidson said that “education is the answer to all these problems we’re having in society” and gave Key a plaque that commemorates his service in education, as well as teachers across the state.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Davidson started the Bookcase Project in 2005. A longtime newspaper columnist who has also worked as a public speaker, author and motivational consultant, Davidson told the Log Cabin in a recent interview that he got the idea to start the project after a reader of his newspaper column alerted him to the issue of some low-income families not being able to afford to have books in their homes.
After three years of funding the Bookcase Project through the sell of one of the 10 books he’s published, Davidson and other members of his project committee devised a banquet that has been held at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School every year since.
Now, projects similar to Davidson’s exist in six states, including one as far away as Alaska. Davidson said 2,500 children have benefitted from the project nationwide.
In an interview with the Log Cabin after the banquet, Key said that he’d love to see more events like the one on Oct. 20 put on across the state to engage more Arkansans and encourage reading. Discussing the Department of Education’s RISE Arkansas initiative, which seeks to foster a culture of reading in schools, homes and communities across the state, Key said the initiative’s creators knew that it would have to be about not just teaching and curriculum, but also community-led initiatives like the Bookcase Project.
“[RISE Arkansas] had to be about ‘how do we create partnerships in the community’ and ‘how do we create a culture of reading across the state,’” Key said. “The Bookcase Project exemplifies that community spirit to create that culture of reading [RISE strives to achieve].”
A barbecue dinner was provided for attendees, while Fat Soul Band provided entertainment. Individual tickets for the banquet cost $25, while guests also had the opportunity to pay $250 for a “Sponsor’s Table.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
