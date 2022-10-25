Community members from around Conway gathered for the Bookcase Literacy Banquet at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School on Oct. 20 to benefit the Kiwanis Club of Conway’s Bookcase Project.

The banquet, the 13th the club has hosted and the first since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, raised money for the Kiwanis Club to build 50 bookcases for preschoolers enrolled in CAPCA’s Conway Head Start Program. As part of the event, attendees donated new or lightly-used books in boxes around the middle school cafeteria. Those books, and others the Kiwanis Club can buy with the proceeds from the Oct. 20 event, will go into the preschoolers’ personalized bookcases.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.