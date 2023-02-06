After an intensive training academy, 14 new officers and deputies graduated from the Basic Police Training Academy at Conway, approved under the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
The new officers and deputies included Austin Kewak, Benton Police Department; Joshua Callender, Bryant Police Department; Talon Gray, Maumelle Police Department; Devanta Brewer, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office; Darin Osborn, Conway Police Department; Austin Thomas, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office; Jeff Wilchman, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office; Mallory Rodriguez, Benton Police Department; Khadijha Cooperwood, Benton Police Department; Kivi Murry, Bryant Police Department; Nicholas Delava, Bryant Police Department; Brandon Boyce, Searcy Police Department; James Moye, Conway Police Department; and Cylla Hill, Conway Police Department.
