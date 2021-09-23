The Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) is set to host the 15th annual Conway ArtsFest with a hybrid festival Sept. 27 through Oct. 2.
The hybrid festival will include in-person celebrations as well as virtual, streaming performances for those unable to attend in-person. There will also be a scavenger hunt and art kits for kids that will take place throughout the entire festival.
“CAFTA is dedicated to providing a quality arts experience to highlight local artists and celebrate the collective power of the arts and have curated activities so that everyone in the community can access ArtsFest in the ways they feel most comfortable,” CAFTA said.
Parents can pick up the art kits for the kids starting Thursday at the Faulkner County Library anytime Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until supplies run out.
The fifth annual Light Up the Night Neighbors Art Show will be held on the last day of the festival from 6-9 p.m. inside The Brick Room. Activities will be for all ages and will include painting, photos, balloons, face painting, and more and will also feature live music, dancing and theatre performances.
This year will be the festival’s second year highlight Black Artists Artwork with the second annual Black Artists Showcase hosted Oct. 1 from 8-9 p.m. at The Studio Downtown. Visitors can attend this event either in person or virtually.
The UCA Students for the Arts Film Festival will also be held Oct. 2 from 12-8 p.m. in room 103 at the Stanley Russ Hall next to the Reynolds Performance Hall and AETN.
There will also be a live performance of Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain on Oct. 2 starting at 8:30 p.m. at Kings Live Music. This is the only event at the festival that won’t be free, it will be $5, and it is only for ages 18 and up.
CAFTA is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization with a goal is to promote local artists and connect the community through events such as ArtsFest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.