The 16th annual Alzheimer’s Walk of Love, which benefits Alzheimer’s Arkansas programs and services, will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Conway High School John McConnell football stadium.
This year’s theme is “Going for the Gold, Excellence for Caregivers.”
Organizers said the walk is open to all ages and there will be prizes awarded to the oldest and youngest walkers.
People can walk individually or on a team.
“The walk is symbolic,” event organizer Melissa Longing said. “You can take part or simply stay in the stands”
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We want everyone safe and healthy,” Longing said.
Former KATV anchor and current Little Rock School District director Pamela Smith will be the emcee while Y-107’s Jay Runyon will be the DJ.
Debbie Ran, Alzheimer’s Arkansas board member, will be the special guest speaker and will discuss the difficulties of being a caretaker of an Alzheimer patient.
Those who raise the most funds for the cause will receive special plaques and medals, organizers said.
Some of the programs Alzheimer’s Arkansas offers are 24-hour hotline where caregivers can get advice on patient issues, Lunch and Learns once a month, Zoom meetings where questions are answered and annual Hope for the Future symposiums. The office in Little Rock also has an extensive library for all.
Early registration will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Danny Longing Properties, 572 Harkrider St.
“This is an opportunity to turn in money and collect event T-shirts,” Longing said. “For every $25 donation, a T-shirt will be available. A double amount of door prize tickets are given that day. All teams are urged to come to early registration.”
Sponsors for this year’s event include Hawks Family Foundation, Karen and Ken Compton, Heritage Living Center, Woodland Heritage, Danny Longing Properties, GFL Properties, The Cookie Ladies, Gemsland Jewelers, Baker Drug and Loretta Bright.
Teams already registered to participate include ReMax Elite, Montgomery Engineering, Carpet Center and Coldwell Banker Real Estate.
“Come out and enjoy an afternoon of fun and awareness,” Longing said. “The event is free.”
